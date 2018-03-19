‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Week March 26-30: Chad & Stefan Fight, Will & Paul Make Love, Abigail Freak

Will and Paul make love and Abigail takes the stand this week on 'Days Of Our Lives.'

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 26-30 reveal that passion, betrayal, and confessions will about in Salem. DOOL fans are also in for a treat as daytime television’s first super couple make their appearance early in the week when Doug and Julie Williams, real-life spouses Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, pop in to defend their daughter’s honor. According to Twitter user @4KimmieBee, other highlights include Chad (Billy Flynn) facing legal drama in Hong Kong, Abigail (Marci Miller) freaking out, Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul (Christopher Sean) hitting the sheets, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) making a surprise discovery, and shocking confessions made at Gabi’s (Camila Banus) trial. BuzzWorthy Radio Cast also promise that Chad and Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will be ready to rip out each other’s throats and that Lani (Sal Stowers) will make a confession.

Monday, March 26

As reported by the Inquisitr, Chad will face legal trouble in Hong Kong. Chad decided to follow Abigail and Stefan to Hong, but now it seems as if he has landed himself in hot water. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is still in Hong Kong, but her parents will show up in Salem. Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that Doug and Julie will lay into Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) for breaking their daughter’s heart and sleeping with Sami.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad gets closer to the truth.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/seOZ6Hxja5 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 2, 2018

Tuesday, March 27

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Will and Paul will get hot and heavy when they finally make love. The recaps from SheKnows Soaps remind us that when Sonny (Freddie Prince) walked in on Will and Paul in an unclothed state, he lost his cool. How will Sonny react when he learns that Will and Paul actually had sex?

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that Sonny will also seek a romantic connection with Leo (Greg Rikaart). However, unbeknown to Sonny, Leo has a secret he’s hiding.

Also on Tuesday, March 2017, Belle (Martha Madison), the Kiriakis attorney conveniently based in Hong Kong, will come to Chad’s aid. Gabby, who has been getting far too cozy with Stefan, will also temporarily disappear when Abigail returns. Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that Abigail will freak out when she realizes that she has lost even more time that she can’t account for. Not only does she not know how she ended up in Hong Kong, but she cannot understand how she came to be sharing a room with Stefan.

In the latest #DAYS, a vulnerable Gabby opens up to Stefan and makes a bold decision.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fqnY5dmpBQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 16, 2018

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 26-30 state that Abigail’s grandmother Laura Horton (Jaime Lyn Bauer) returns to Salem, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems likely that Dr. Laura’s return will tie in with Abigail’s dissociative identity disorder. Not only is Laura a psychiatrist, but she also suffers from the same mental disorder.

Wednesday, March 28

Will is looking for a job, and with his previous journalism experience, he seeks a job. He will approach Adrienne (Judi Evans) for a job at the Spectator. DOOL fans know that Adrienne is Sonny’s mother, so it will be interesting to see how she handles the man who is now seeing her son’s lover. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Kate (Lauren Koslow) has had enough of Vivian (Louise Sorel) and that she will hire Paul to find some incriminating evidence against Ms. Alamain.

Thursday, March 29

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that there’s a major storyline in the works with the return of Chloe. It seems as if she has a stalker. Someone sent Chloe flowers, and when Chloe and Lucas find out sent the bouquet, they will be taken aback.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) has been recovering well after being poisoned by his best friend John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Luckily, his wife, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), in the medical field who has been able to give him the best care. However, Steve will face a complication, and it may be related to his recovery.

Friday, March 30

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 26-30 promise that Abigail will be a witness in Gabi’s trial. However, it is unclear which alter will be on the stand. Things will get even more complicated when