NFL Rumors 2018: Martavis Bryant Trade Makes Sense For Green Bay Packers, Reports ‘Lombardi Ave’

Evan Siegel of 'Lombardi Ave' believes the Green Bay Packers should trade for Martavis Bryant.

The Green Bay Packers have already made key moves in free agency, signing Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. However, the Packers still need to address several position needs if they want to become a serious title contender next season.

The Packers moved on from Jordy Nelson earlier this month, leaving a hole in their receiving corps. Randall Cobb and Davante Adams are the only experienced pass catchers on the roster. Now that most of the free-agent receivers are off the market, Evan Siegel of Lombardi Ave said that the Packers should take a look at Martavis Bryant.

Siegel said that the Packers need to add an athletic receiver or two to the roster to take some pressure off the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers and Graham. Speedsters Paul Richardson and John Brown were available in free agency earlier this month, but they already signed with the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

With no ideal targets on the free-agent market, the Packers have no other choice but to address the need through a trade. Siegel said that the Packers should dream big and target Bryant, who has been mentioned in numerous NFL trade rumors since voicing his frustrations about his role with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant is demanding a bigger role and more involvement in the offense, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Steelers are ready to adjust to give in to his request. If the Steelers decide to stand pat, Bryant will likely leave after next season, and Pittsburgh might decide to trade him instead of losing him for nothing.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert denied last month that they are trying to trade Bryant, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. However, things could change depending on how things unfold in the coming weeks, especially if the Steelers receive an enticing offer.

According to Siegel, the Packers should consider trading a fourth-round pick for Bryant. He said that the 26-year-old will give the Packers an athletic receiver who could loosen up their offense. Siegel also believes that Bryant could eventually become Rodgers’ favorite target on the outside now that Nelson is gone.

Bryant, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, tallied 50 catches for 603 yards with three touchdowns last season. His numbers last season were impressive for a player who missed the entire 2016 NFL season due to suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.