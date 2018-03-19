Pedophile Grandpa Reportedly Turned His Home Into ‘Rape House,’ Sold Children To Be Abused

Child sex abuse case exposed after brave victims came forward to tell about their hellish ordeal.

Shahzad Khan allegedly operated a prostitution ring and made large sums of money by selling young girls to pedophiles like him. His home in Telford, England, served as a den where children were said to have been abused for years.

As the Mirror reported, the police received a tip about Khan’s child sex slavery business as early as 1996, but they failed to act on it. As such, the old man was able to victimize over one hundred girls in Telford. At that time, it was said the police did not investigate further due to lack of evidence.

According to reports, the grandfather allegedly picked up some of his victims near police stations. The old man reportedly earned £2,000 per night by selling young girls to men who want to have sex with them.

Shahzad Khan was never tried in court or put behind bars despite the magnitude of his offenses; he died before the authorities could charge him for his alleged child abuse and sex crimes. In 2013, he was supposed to be investigated after the 1996 tip-off, but it did not happen because the case fell apart.

Her phone number sold. Raped every day. Morning after pill twice a week. Two abortions. Police stopped cars where she was with older men. Nothing done. One town, one story. How many more? #Telford https://t.co/vKuT6r0Vk2 — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) March 13, 2018

Shahzad Khan’s Horrific Deeds

Khan, who was also known as Keith, supposedly sold a girl who went through an abortion once. Just a few hours after getting rid of her unborn child that was conceived after being abused in the “rape house,” she was immediately sold for sex.

There was also a girl who was said to have been raped in the house and was forced to have sex with at least eight other men in just one night. While the alleged rape was taking place, paying customers queued for their turn. The vile grandfather also allegedly took a 14-year-old’s virginity and turned her into a prostitute and sex slave.

The “Rape House” In Telford Exposed

The sex offenses that were supposedly done by Shahzad Khan have been revealed after survivors bravely open up about the abuses they suffered at the hands of the grandpa and paying customers. As the Metro reported, one of the victims narrated that she met Keith in the streets and was lured into prostitution by telling her that since “she already had a reputation,” then she should just get paid for it.

“He told me about all of these older girls I knew from school and how they were doing it too and making loads of money,” she added.

Moreover, it has been alleged that Khan’s nephew, Mohammed Ali Sultan, and son, Shahmeel, often stayed at the “rape house” and abused the girls there. Both were arrested and jailed for their sex offenses.

“I want to move…I’ve got a young son and daughter and I ain’t risking it. I don’t want them being groomed…there’s been more coverage on the news of Jamie Carragher spitting at someone than there has been of this” #Telford https://t.co/lQZlxhV3TS — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) March 15, 2018

The Broken Victims of Abuse

One girl, who was groomed to be a sex worker, escaped when she turned 18. She was able to run away after a failed suicide attempt while in Telford. Another girl got addicted to heroin after her abusers made her take the illegal drug. Later, Khan supplied it to her as she got hooked.

Luckily, the woman, who is now in her 30s, was able to beat her drug addiction and is now sober. However, the trauma she experienced while in the house of horror still lingers.

“If you drive around you see groups of Pakistani men. Just a few days ago I saw a group of them surrounding a young, white girl. They were trying to put cigarettes in her mouth, they were just harassing her in the street. This is how it starts.” #Telford https://t.co/4SyNJoB3CM — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) March 16, 2018

The Punishment

While Shahzad Khan was not punished for his supposed child abuse violations, his nephew, Mohammed, was sent to jail in 2012. His jail term originally ended in 2015, but it was extended for another six years following additional rape charges.

Khan escaped punishments since he passed away in 2015 at the age of 61. This was before the police could carry out a proper investigation regarding the abuses that were said to have taken place in his own home.

Finally, Shahzad Khan was a Pakistani national but he moved to the U.K. in the 80s. After settling in a new country, he started to victimize young girls. In his early 20s, he raped a 15-year-old and got her pregnant, but it is unknown if she stayed with him.