Demi Moore Would Not ‘Love To Date’ Brad Pitt, Reports ‘Gossip Cop’

Demi Moore has reportedly shown interest in dating Brad Pitt, however, Gossip Cop has debunked the claims.

Demi Moore’s name has allegedly been linked with Brad Pitt, and according to a recent report, which has already been debunked, Demi would like to date Brad as he is apparently single.

In the last few months, Brad Pitt’s name has been allegedly linked with several known celebrities. After the news surfaced that he had officially parted ways with Angelina Jolie, several reports claimed that Pitt had an affair with his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard. However, Marion took to her Instagram and debunked the claims herself. If this was not enough, then Pitt’s name was linked with Sienna Miller, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, and most recently with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. According to OK! via Yahoo, Demi Moore has reportedly shown interest in dating Brad Pitt, however, Gossip Cop has already debunked the said claims in an earlier report.

According to the alleged report, the actress has reportedly “been crushing on Brad for years.” The alleged insider went on to claim that Moore would like to date Brad Pitt and since he is no longer married to Angelina Jolie, she can date him.

“She would love to date him – and now that he’s free, that may finally happen!”

The insider went on to claim that ever since Pitt got involved in the divorce proceedings, the Fight Club movie star has reportedly turned to the actress for support and the “bond” has grown.

Earlier this year, Entertainment News reported that after ending “Brangelina,” Brad Pitt has been on a few dates but they all have been casual ones. It was around the same time when it was reported that the actor is going by his name “William” when he is introducing himself to other women. Even back then, it was not confirmed with whom Brad had been on dates.

Apparently, this is not for the first time Demi Moore’s name has been linked with Brad Pitt. According to PopSugar, back in 1998, the 55-year-old Moore reportedly had a very brief fling with Brad Pitt.

Not only this, Moore was accused of dragging Brad Pitt into Kabbalah, an ancient Jewish tradition that uses different methods to improve one’s life. Gossip Cop debunked the claims made by RadarOnline and after confirming from a close source, it reported that the Ghost movie actress has not gotten Brad Pitt involved in the Kabbalah practices. In the same report, Gossip Cop debunked the claims that suggested Demi Moore’s desire to date Brad Pitt.