Angelina Jolie Not Adopting Another Child, Reports ‘Gossip Cop’

Angelina Jolie not adopting a seventh child, despite recent claims.

The private lives of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been a topic of trending news among several online news portals. While some of the rumors are about them allegedly dating, there are actually few reports which turned out to be true. Most recently, Angeline Jolie is in news for an alleged claim by OK! magazine that suggested Brad Pitt’s former wife is reportedly going to adopt another child — the report was later debunked by Gossip Cop.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Angelina Jolie is allegedly going to get married for the fourth time. The report talked about the Maleficent movie actress’s alleged romantic endeavor with a wealthy British philanthropist. According to an earlier report from Inquisitr, Gossip Cop debunked the bogus claims and stated that Angelina Jolie is not planning to get married anytime soon. The outlet further pointed out that after her separation, Angelina Jolie has reportedly stayed single and focused on her six children and her different projects, which included her trip to a Jordan refugee camp as a U.N. special envoy.

According to the latest report from OK! magazine, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie is going to adopt a baby with her “new husband.”

“Angelina and her husband-to-be have already discussed adopting another child. He comes from a large family himself and is all for it,” claims the outlet.

UNHCR special envoy and Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie greet children during a press conference at Al-Azraq camp for Syrian refugees on September 9, 2016, in Azraq, Jordan. Jordan Pix / Getty Images

The alleged source added that Angelina Jolie and her new mystery husband would like to adopt a seventh child from Africa.

“If all goes well, by this time next year, Angelina will be enjoying life as a newlywed mother of seven.”

Gossip Cop noted that despite the claims, Angelina Jolie is not planning to marry a wealthy British man, and the actress is not planning to adopt any child with her supposed new man. The outlet concluded the report by stating that the report of Angelina Jolie adopting a new child is “fabricated news.”

Angelina Jolie is coping with her separation from Brad Pitt.

It has been more than a year since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways for good. It was previously speculated by several of their fans that sooner or later, they both will reconcile their differences and will become a couple again. However, it did not happen.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, while talking about the kids, Angelina Jolie stated that they are all healing from the events that led to her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelina stated in her interview that she and Pitt “care for each other…[and] are working toward the same goal.”