‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Greg Rikaart Is Sonny’s New Date, Revelations Rock Gabi’s Trial

'DOOL' spoilers tease new faces and shocking secrets.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal exciting scenes in the next two weeks. Gabi’s trial is set to start, and there will be a lot of surprises from people who will give their testimonies under oath.

She Knows reveals exciting happenings in Salem and the colorful lives of its residents for the next two weeks.

Sonny And The Bartender

Greg Rikaart might have left the CBS soap The Young and the Restless as a regular, but he will be back in daytime. Of course, he will continue to have guest appearances in Y&R, but he will also give life to a new character on Days of our Lives. Rikaart’s first airdate is set for March 27, and it seems like his role will have a lot to do with Sonny.

Spoilers reveal that the actor will play the role of the mysterious bartender Leo who might strike up a conversation with Sonny. The interaction between Leo and Sonny would most likely be romantic. Since Sonny is hurting from everything that’s happening in town, he can use some companionship even from a total stranger. Rikaart will reportedly be part of a multi-episode arc so Leo will be around for quite some time.

However, Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the stranger has a secret, and their meeting might turn up to be another complication.

Gabi’s Trial

This week marks the beginning of Gabi’s trial. She has been on her toes for weeks, and while she dreads this moment, she has no choice but to face it. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi will continue to have the support of her friends as the trial begins.

While trying to prove her innocence, a lot of secrets will come to light. Among the hottest gossip in town will be the big reveal involving Lani’s pregnancy. Some secrets are just too difficult to hide. Keeping quiet about the fact that the baby could be Eli’s becomes impossible during the trial. However, Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that the baby drama will not be the only big reveal.

Abigail will take the stand during her friend’s trial, and Days of our Lives spoilers tease that she will also drop a bomb. She might come clean with having an alter ego and impersonating Gabi during the night of the murder.