Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Reuniting For ‘Business Venture,’ Reports ‘NW’

Brad Pitt reportedly reuniting with former wife Jennifer Aniston, claims 'NW.'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion rumors are at an all-time high. After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated, many believed that Pitt would be reconnecting with his former wife Aniston, who was also in the midst of a difficult marriage with Justin Theroux. When Jen and Justin announced their separation, many allegedly believed that Brad and Jen would soon announce that they are seeing each other again. However, the relationship rumors have always been debunked by their representatives. A recent report alleges that Brad and Jen are reportedly reuniting but only as business partners.

According to NW Magazine via Yahoo, both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have similar business interests and they want to merge them again.

“They had so much to talk about and they wanted to do it away from the prying eyes of Hollywood.”

The unknown insider, who is quoted as having known the former couple for years, added that the “obvious chemistry” between Brad and Jen did not really go away.

“There’s talk of merging their business interests again, plus there’s obvious chemistry between them that never really went away.”

When Brad was still married to Jennifer, he started a production company, Plan B Entertainment, with the late Brad Grey. However, when Brad and Jen got divorced in 2005, Brad Grey became the CEO of Paramount Pictures, which made Brad Pitt the sole owner of Plan B Entertainment. As of now, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are the co-presidents of the production company.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

From the recent NW Magazine claims, it is not clear that Jennifer will join Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment again. Yahoo claims they have contacted Brad’s representatives to confirm NW’s claims but so far they are awaiting an official comment.

As of this writing, an official confirmation from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s representatives has not released. Fans and well-wishers of the former couple are advised to take these alleged claims as nothing but rumors.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when the rumors of Brad Pitt and Jennifer’s alleged reunion surfaced online. OK! Australia recently claimed that Brad and Jen are reportedly “finally out of hiding.” However, as reported by Inqusitir, Gossip Cop busted these claims and clarified that Brad and Jen are not reuniting as a couple.

In a professional endeavor, Brad Pitt recently made news when it was confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston will be next seen in the upcoming musical comedy film Dumplin’, which is scheduled for a 2018 release.