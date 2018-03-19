Angelina Jolie Is Not Flirting With Brad Pitt Look-Alike Garrett Hedlund, Reports ‘Gossip Cop’

'He’s like a younger, hotter Brad and she’s confessed… she’d be up for a fling with him,' claims an insider.

After Angelina Jolie’s split with husband Brad Pitt, several media publications claimed that the Salt actress will soon find a boyfriend for herself. It was recently claimed by Radar Online that the actress was reportedly planning to go on a date with Garrett Hedlund — an actor who is Brad Pitt’s look-alike. However, as soon as the absurd claims hit the internet, Gossip Cop debunked them.

According to a recent report from Radar Online, Angelina Jolie has her “eyes on him [Garrett Hedlund].” Jolie already broke the news among her friends and called Garrett as a “perfect match,” claimed the site.

“It would be the ultimate revenge romance!”

An alleged source went on to claim that Jolie and Hedlund exchanged random emails and are reportedly planning to go on a dinner date with each other.

“He’s like a younger, hotter Brad and she’s confessed… she’d be up for a fling with him.”

Gossip Cop revealed that Angelina Jolie has stayed single since she split with Brad Pitt. Garrett Hedlund’s representative confirmed to the outlet that there’s no truth behind the claims of him seeing Angelina Jolie.

Apparently, in the recent weeks, Gossip Cop has debunked several such claims. Most recently, it was reported by online news portals that Angelina Jolie was reportedly planning to marry for the fourth time.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“She’s sure husband No. 4 will be her final husband,” claimed the debunked insider.

The outlet in question reportedly suggested that the actress is pushing her divorce formalities with Brad Pitt so that she can marry her wealthy British guy. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Gossip Cop debunked the claims made by the outlet and revealed that as of now, Angelina is focusing only on her projects and her six children, and reportedly she is not dating anyone.

Brad Pitt’s personal life in question:

Apart from Angelina Jolie, the dating life of Brad Pitt has remained the talk of the entertainment world. After his separation with Angelina Jolie, he was linked with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi and Sienna Miller. Most recently, he was in the news for his rumored relationship with Jennifer Aniston.

Brad Pitt also made news when it was announced that he has vowed to stay celibate for an entire year. However, Gossip Cop debunked those claims, and after confirming from Pitt’s representatives, it reported that Brad Pitt is single and is not in a serious relationship with anyone. At the same time, the Fight Club movie star has not vowed to stay celibate for a year.