Nicolas Cage Finally Gets To Play Superman In A Movie, Even If It’s Just A Voice Role

The 54-year-old actor is set to voice the role of Superman in an upcoming animated movie from Warner Bros. Animation.

Nicolas Cage is probably Hollywood’s biggest Superman fan, and new reports have revealed that the actor will finally be able to fulfill his dream of playing the iconic role on the big screen. However, instead of dawning the red cape, the actor will have to settle for playing the role with just his voice. The Leaving Las Vegas star was previously cast for the role of the Man of Steel in the late ’90s. However, Tim Burton’s planned Superman Lives movie was met with production difficulties, which eventually led to it being canceled.

According to a report from Gamespot, the 54-year-old actor has been given a second chance to portray his long sought-after role, even if it’s just going to be a cameo role for the upcoming Teen Titans Go! movie, officially called Teen Titans! Go To The Movies.

In an announcement made just this week, Warner Bros. Animation revealed that they have chosen to cast Cage to voice Superman in the upcoming animated movie. The company also announced that singer Halsey will be voicing Wonder Woman, while famous rapper Lil Yachty will be voicing the Green Lantern.

In an interview with USA Today, the upcoming movie’s executive producer, Sam Register, revealed that they had actually hand-picked the cameo cast to properly portray the guest superheroes and to add the “playful tone” that the Teen Titans have been known for.

As previously mentioned, the three celebrities will only be playing cameo roles in the movie, which will mostly focus on the exploits of the Teen Titans. The upcoming movie’s real stars are Scott Menville as Robin, Tara Strong as Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, Khary Payton as Cyborg, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy. Frozen voice actress Kristen Bell will also be playing the role of a big-time Hollywood director in the upcoming movie. Teen Titans! Go To The Movies is scheduled to hit theaters this July.

Cage had previously declared himself to be a big-time Superman fan. The actor even named his son with his third wife, Alice Kim, after the iconic superhero. Kal-El, who was named after Superman’s birth name, was born in 2005. Cage also famously sold a near-pristine copy of Action Comics No. 1 for a whopping $2.16 million. The actor reportedly bought the comic book, which was the first time Superman was introduced to the world, in 1997 for around $150,000.