Demi Lovato Celebrates Personal Milestone At The Barclays Center

The pop singer delivered an unforgettable show, highlighted by an intimate moment shared with fans.

Demi Lovato came, saw, and conquered Brooklyn on a day that holds a special place in her heart.

Wowing the sold-out audience with the performance of a lifetime at New York City’s Barclays Center, Lovato lit up the stage along with record producer and radio personality, DJ Khaled, at an epic showcase of immense talent presented by Live Nation on Friday, March 18. That night the 25-year-old pop queen also celebrated six years of sobriety, according to Time.

The former Disney Channel star, who made a name for herself in Camp Rock, the monumental television film that drew massive ratings for the network, performed some of the biggest hits of her groundbreaking career, including “Cool for the Summer,” “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore,” and “Daddy Issues.” In addition, Lovato sang lively and upbeat versions of tracks she was featured on, ranging from Cheat Codes’ “No Promises” to Luis Fonsi’s “Échame La Culpa.”

Towards the end of her energetic set, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared her personal story with all of her fans, letting her admirers know that it’s essential to have an open discussion about the harder topics in life that people tend to shy away from. Lovato has been a longtime advocate of mental health, urging her fans to seek help when they are struggling with depression. The Inquisitr previously touched on Demi’s road to redemption, overcoming drug and alcohol abuse that started when she was 16-years-old.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I made changes in my life, and the reason I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that that’s okay. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about, and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let’s raise the awareness,” Lovato told the attentive and respectful Brooklyn crowd.

DJ Khaled, with vivacious up-and-comer Kehlani standing close by his side, led the crowd to sing a joyful and spirited rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the emotional Lovato who, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, was celebrating her rebirth as a sober individual. Demi was overwhelmed by all the love and support that surrounded her that evening, realizing how far she has come in such a short amount of time.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Fans throughout the arena were moved to tears by her recent crowning achievement, and were more than happy to let Lovato know how proud they were of her. Demi cried with them, in a shared sentimental moment.

The next stop on the buzzworthy “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour for Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled will be today, March 19, at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada.