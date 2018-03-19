Two Injured In Another Possible Package Bomb Explosion In Austin, Police Increase Reward For Bomber’s Capture

The latest incident is the fourth in a series of explosions set in motion by a serial bomber targeting residents in Austin.

Another explosion reportedly occurred Sunday night, which injured two men in Austin, Texas. The explosion is the fourth of its kind that has occurred within the past few weeks. Authorities have not yet determined if the recent bombing is related to the three explosions, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility. According to a report from the New York Times, the explosion occurred on the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS officials revealed on social media that two men in their 20s were injured during the blast. The two men have since been sent to the hospital as they are reportedly suffering from very serious injuries.

As reported by the Washington Post, the series of explosions in Austin has so far claimed the lives of two people, namely a 17-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man. Several people have been seriously injured, which includes an elderly woman. The three explosions this month were caused by package bombs placed in front of houses around the city. Austin police have not yet revealed if the fourth explosion was caused by a similar device. In a news conference Sunday, Austin authorities have announced that they are increasing the reward for any information that will lead to the capture of the bomber. The reward was increased from $100,000 to $115,000.

Explosion in Austin seriously wounds two men, authorities say, as city remains on edge after deadly package bombs https://t.co/gbqqgvmdkC — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 19, 2018

The first explosion happened on March 2, early in the morning at 1112 Haverford Drive. A package bomb was left on the porch of Anthony Stephan House’s home, instantly killing him when it detonated. The second bombing occurred last Monday at 4806 Oldfort Hill drive. The victim was 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who died after the package he brought into their kitchen exploded. His mother, who was inside their home, was caught in the explosion and was severely injured. The third explosion happened just hours later, seriously injuring a 75-year-old woman who had picked up a package that was left outside her house.

After more than 24 hours, authorites have left the home where a packged bomb went off after it was brought inside. Earlier today Austin police said they are not ruling out terrorism or a hate crime in the deadly explosions. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/cUbNn5bEQU — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) March 14, 2018

Authorities currently are not aware of the motives for the explosions and no one has yet come forward with any demands. Residents have been advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activities in their area. Austin authorities are currently working with agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find the perpetrator.