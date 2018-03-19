‘The Walking Dead’: Fans Speculate Georgie Is A Part Of The New World Order

Will AMC introduce the New World Order much earlier than in the comic books?

As the All Out War between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) intensifies, a new group has been introduced in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. Who is the new group, and could the comics give us a clue about how they might affect upcoming storylines?

While Simon (Steven Ogg) pretty much annihilated Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) group recently and numbers are declining while Rick and Negan battle it out, there are still plenty of characters to keep a close watch on in this season of The Walking Dead. However, it seems AMC have decided to throw a new group into the mix.

Georgie, who is played by Jayne Atkinson according to Comic Book, arrives in Episode 12 of Season 8 of The Walking Dead and offers Maggie (Lauren Cohan) information in exchange for resources. Even though Maggie’s group is on quarter rations, a deal is struck. Once Georgie sees just how little Maggie’s group has, she ends up giving them food instead of the other way around.

Even though Georgie offers food to the group, it is not without obligations.

“To be clear, this isn’t a gift. It’s barter. I’ll be back. Maybe not for a while, but I will. And by then I expect great things.”

She also gives them a book on medieval construction and life skills designed to give Maggie’s group — and others like them — the opportunity to thrive in the new world forming out of the dust of the undead apocalypse.

Already, fans of The Walking Dead comics are making comparisons between Georgie and a character in the comics called Pamela. This is a comparison which the actor who plays Georgie tends to agree with according to another article by Comic Book.

“I can’t imagine that there isn’t [a tie to Pamela Milton], but I was not told that. And my son actually showed me that picture of her, and I thought, first of all, it looks like me. And the two flanking guards could be Hilda and Mitch. So perhaps she’s being modeled after this character.”

So, who is Pamela?

In The Walking Dead comics, Pamela is a leader of a group called the Commonwealth. This group is massive, having around 50,000 members in it. This group appears a long time after the All Out War section of the comics and are located in Ohio. In fact, this group is only a fairly recent addition to the comics books, so how their story will affect Rick’s group who are still in the midst of the All Out War is hard to predict.

If Georgie is a member of the Commonwealth, or New World Order, it might help explain why fans have seen helicopters appear recently and why there was mention of a helipad at Jadis’ group recently as this group is more elite than those seen previously in The Walking Dead television series. In fact, this group could almost be considered a new form of government, especially since the Commonwealth have access to advanced technology according to Cleveland.

However, fans of the television series will have to wait for further episodes of The Walking Dead to air in order to discover the truth about this new group.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, March 25 at 9 p.m. EST with Episode 13 (titled “Do Not Send Us Astray). Den of Geek provides the following synopsis for this episode.

“Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.”

