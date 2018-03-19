Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner’s Helicopter Encounters Engine Failure On Way To New York, ‘CNN’ Reports

Ivanka Trump and Jared Trump's helicopter had to return to Washington after experiencing engine failure, 'CNN' reports.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were riding in a helicopter that encountered engine failure. The couple left Washington, D.C. and were on their way to New York City when the incident occurred.

CNN reports that Ivanka and Jared’s helicopter experienced the engine malfunction on Thursday. One of the two engines failed, two law enforcement officers told the cable news source. The chopper was forced to turn around and return to Washington. The first daughter and her husband landed safely at Ronald Reagan National Airport and “scrambled” to get on a commercial flight instead.

It’s unclear what helicopter Ivanka and Jared were flying on, or what their purpose was for flying to New York via a helicopter instead of a plane. One of the sources said prior to the engine failure, the pair and a member of their security detail were en route to a Manhattan helipad.

No other details have been provided on the helicopter engine failure involving Ivanka and Jared. News of the event emerged on Sunday.

In other headlines revolving around the couple, much has been speculated about them returning to New York permanently in the near future. A report via Vanity Fair last week suggested that Kushner may eventually make his way back to “oversee” the 2020 re-election campaign for President Donald Trump. Rumor is that the president’s daughter won’t be too far behind. One source in the magazine’s article claimed that Ivanka will go back to New York where she’ll enroll her children in a Manhattan private school by the fall.

A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington on Thursday after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN https://t.co/pVz49IiJti pic.twitter.com/0eeYYRER3v — CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2018

The report based the information about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner leaving Washington and returning to New York from insiders who say the couple is incensed at White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for downgrading their security clearances. One source told Vanity Fair that Ivanka and Jared want to strategize how they exit their high-profile roles so that it doesn’t appear as if Kelly “railroaded them out of the West Wing.” It was revealed in the report that Ivanka recently complained to a friend about her husband’s security clearance being sidelined. She was upset that Kelly had “embarrassed” Jared.

If Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner do leave the White House, it’s anticipated that they’ll remain in close contact with the president since he values their opinions.