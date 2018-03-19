‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Anime Confirmed In 2018: Will The Second Season Cover The Manga’s Ending?

Both the second season of 'Mob Psycho 100' and a new OVA episode featuring Reigen are coming out.

The anime Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 has officially been confirmed to be greenlit for production by animation studio Bones. What’s more, there will be a Mob Psycho 100 OVA episode released that tells the original story of the anime from the perspective of Mob’s master, Reigen.

The OVA episode is called Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic. It’s a 60-minute compilation movie that retells the story of the first season by having Reigen decide to write an autobiography. As such, about a quarter of the movie is composed of new animation sequences. Crunchyroll has already announced that they will be streaming the new Mob Psycho 100 Reigen OVA.

Bones is divided up into multiple studios, lettered A through E. Director Yuzuru Tachikawa has already stated that the same staff and cast from the first season will return, which means studio B at Bones will produce Mob Psycho 100 Season 2. Besides creating the first Mob Psycho 100 anime season, studio B is also known for recently releasing the Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond anime.

Bones has already released multiple series in 2018. Studio A recently released the A.I.C.O. Incarnation anime as a Netflix Original series. Studio D produced a new anime movie called Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple that opened in Japan during March of 2018. Studio E continues to work on the film trilogy for the Eureka Seven: Hi – Evolution anime series.

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date has not yet been announced, but studio B could conceivably complete the second season by late 2018 or early 2019. Bones is also working on several other future anime series. Studio C is working hard on releasing My Hero Academia Season 3 in 2018. Bones also recently started airing a Japanese wartime drama anime called Hisone To Masotan. The only other Bones project that has been announced is the anime Carol & Tuesday, which is scheduled to air in April of 2019.

The key visual for the anime OVA episode ‘Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic.’ Studio Bones / 'Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic' Anime TV Key Visual

Mob Psycho 100 Manga Ended – Will The Second Season Of The Anime Cover Everything?

The mangaka ONE is famous for creating One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100. The latter started life as a web manga in 2012 when it began publication within Weekly Shōnen Sunday Web Comics. ONE finished the last chapter of the Mob Psycho 100 manga in December of 2018, ending the series.

To put the anime’s source material into perspective, the ending of Mob Psycho 100 Episode 12 correlated with the story events in Chapter 50 of Volume 6 of the manga. The ending was in Chapter 101, which will be released as part of Volume 16. As such, with only 51 chapters to adapt into the second season, the number of episodes is highly likely to be 12 once again.

Unfortunately, that means Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will never happen, unless Bones decides to go with ample filler episodes. The other option is to adapt the ending of the manga into a Mob Psycho 100 movie. It could be argued that the remaining manga story arcs have a good ending point with Chapter 93, so the second season could end there and an anime movie covers the rest. After all, anime director Yuzuru Tachikawa has openly discussed trying out “new ideas” for the anime version in the past.

“I was six volumes into Mob Psycho when I heard about the adaptation, and… well, to be frank, the announcement made me really anxious,” Tachikawa said. “The big question was: how could I keep the adaptation faithful to the source? I drew a massive blank—honestly, I don’t think anybody had a clear-cut idea of what an adaptation would look like. But, while I was fretting over how I’d approach the adaptation, I came to the realization that the show would be an opportunity to try out a number of new ideas.”

Let’s just hope fans won’t have to wait too long before watching Mob, Reigen, Dimple, Ritsu, and Teruki go back into action. Stay tuned for more news about Mob Psycho 100 Season 2!