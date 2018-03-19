Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship Is Not ‘Finally Out Of Hiding,’ Claims ‘Gossip Cop’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are surrounded with rumor stories about their romance but are they even true?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s personal lives have been under media scrutiny since the Friends actress announced her divorce from Justin Theroux. New reports have emerged claiming that Pitt and Aniston’s relationship is not official, and they are not “finally out of hiding.”

According to Gossip Cop, OK! Australia made a false allegation about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s romantic getaway to wine country. The report claims that no such getaway ever took place and there was no sighting of Aniston and Pitt in wine country. The report further noted that OK! Australia based their reports on their unnamed sources and a riddle article from Blind Gossip.

The riddle article was published earlier this month and claims that a popular TV actress, who is going through some stressful situations, came to Northern California for a couple of days. The article states that the unnamed actress took a spa treatment and went for wine tastings.

The unnamed popular TV actress was further said to be joined by a man, who is her ex-husband. Also, the ex-husband is not the one she is divorcing right now, but the one before that who is a movie star. It should be noted that in the entire “puzzle” article, there was no mention of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. No official sources and representatives of the celebrities have confirmed any rumors yet.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation on February 16, 2018, through their publicist to Associated Press, stating that they do not want any rumors or speculations to arise. The couple said in the released statement that their relationship came to an end last year, but they are going to continue cherishing their friendship.

Aniston and Theroux said that they have nothing but mutual respect for one another. The couple said that they could have gone without making any official statement of their separation. However, given that the gossip industry will invent fictional narratives, the couple decided to let the truth be heard directly from them.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston further stated in the announcement that anything printed that does not come from the couple is untrue. The couple still shares a deep love, and continue to be best friends.