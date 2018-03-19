Stephen Hawking’s Exciting New Paper Shows How We Can Test For The Existence Of Parallel Universes

The final revisions for the paper were approved just two weeks before Hawking's death.

Just two weeks before Stephen Hawking’s death, the scientist finished his final revisions on a paper that seeks to explore the different ways that we can test for the existence of parallel universes. The new study, entitled A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation, was written in conjunction with physics professor Thomas Hertog, and together the two scientists seek to “transform the idea of a multiverse into a testable scientific framework,” according to Hertog.

While it’s important to keep in mind that this paper is purely theoretical, the authors work hard to prove that there are solid ways to test for parallel universes around us. Stephen Hawking and Thomas Hertog posit that exploring background radiation left over from the beginning of time may yield definitive answers on the subject. They also suggest that if a deep-space probe was equipped with the correct sensors, that this background radiation could be properly measured and parallel universes might be found, as Business Insider report.

A record of this groundbreaking new paper on parallel universes can be seen on the special Cornell University website that is used exclusively for tracking all scientific studies before their publishing date has arrived, and while the paper was originally posted on July 24, 2017, on March 4, 2018 the latest revisions can be seen to have been made.

According to Thomas Hertog, the Belgian professor was able to get together with Stephen Hawking before he passed away, and received Hawking’s approval and blessing before he submitted the last revisions to the parallel universe paper.

It is reported that while the new paper is due to be published soon, once final reviews have been completed, that a top journal will be publishing the new study, although at this point in time the name of the journal has not been released to the public.

If Hawking and Hertog’s paper does indeed provide a way to prove the existence of parallel universes around us, Professor Hertog would be eligible to win a Noble Prize. Stephen Hawking, on the other hand, would not. This is because as the rules stand right now, Noble Prizes are not allowed to be handed out posthumously.

The thought of Hawking missing out on a Noble Prize is one that saddens Professor Thomas Hertog immensely, as News Corp Australia report.

“This was Stephen: to boldly go where Star Trek fears to tread. He has often been nominated for the Nobel and should have won it. Now he never can.”

While there is no date officially set for Stephen Hawking and Thomas Hertog’s new paper on proving the existence of parallel universes, many will be watching and waiting for the announcement of what could possibly be one of the most groundbreaking studies ever published.