Beyonce Turns Heads At Wearable Art Gala, Blue Ivy Carter Bids $19,000 At Auction

Beyonce, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Carter attended the second-ever Wearable Art Gala in L.A. on Saturday. The upscale event benefited the WACO Theater Center, which mentors teens who want to pursue a career in the arts. Also in attendance was Solange and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who serves as the center’s director, according to Vanity Fair.

During the packed evening, Beyonce was presented with the WACO Humanitarian Award, which was preceded by a thoughtful message from Michelle Obama. A fan with fragile bones also surprised Beyonce by attending and giving a heartwarming speech, in which she shared all the ways Beyonce has helped her over the years. Beyonce’s musical proteges, Chloe and Halle, honored the pop star as well by performing a cover of her song, “I Was Here.”

You can’t talk about the event without mentioning the fashion, of course. Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy, turned quite a few heads at the event with their matching gold ensembles. According to Women Wear Daily, Beyonce wore a custom-made gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The dress came with a sheer black base, which was adorned with gold embellishments. The dress also boasted an extravagant gold train. Blue Ivy’s age-appropriate dress came with thin spaghetti straps and a poofy gold skirt. The designer has yet to be identified. The mother-daughter duo topped off their look with an assortment of jewelry.

Even with all of the above, the highlight of the night came from Blue Ivy, who is shaping up to be quite the attention stealer. Just a few weeks after she went viral for shushing her parents during the Grammy’s, she is now trending on social media for her taste in fine art.

During the auction part of the evening, Blue kept bidding against Tyler Perry for a portrait of Sidney Poitier. Her highest bid amounted to $19,000 before Jay Z removed the paddle from her hand, much to the amusement of the audience. Star Jones, who served as the auctioneer, even gently chastised Blue for bidding against herself at one point. There are several fan videos circulating online which caught the adorable moment. You can check them out by clicking here and here.

To see the video of Beyonce’s acceptance speech for her award, click here.