‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Matt And Amy Talk About Selling Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff is apparently contemplating leaving the farm for his girlfriend.

The Roloff family, as well as fans of Little People, Big World, may be in for a major change as Matt and Amy are discussing one possible repercussion of their failed marriage – letting go of their beloved Roloff Farms, In Touch Weekly reported.

One of the focuses of the new season of the popular reality TV series from TLC will be Matt and Amy as they navigate through their separate lives and new relationships. Despite being divorced for two years now, Matt and Amy still live on the same property and work together in handling their businesses, particularly Roloff Farms, which has been one of the focal points of the show since it started in 2006.

The 56-year-old Matt, who’s now with former Roloff Farms manager Caryn Chandler, wants to put some distance between him and 53-year old Amy, who is going through her “second act” with her new man, Chris Marek.

“I just want my own path away from the farm, away from Amy,” Matt said. “It’s always going to be awkward.”

That awkwardness was apparently on full display when the former couple chanced upon each other at the art show of their future daughter-in-law, Isabel Rock, Jacob’s fiancee, according to the Hollywood Gossip. Matt came to the event with Caryn while Amy was there with Chris. According to the celebrity gossip blog’s sources, the pairs kept their distance and “didn’t really interact much.”

The possibility of selling Roloff Farms apparently came to Matt after he supposedly realized that his being near Amy has been affecting his relationship with Caryn. Chandler supposedly wants Matt to “take a step away from Amy for them to completely move on with their lives,” according to In Touch Weekly.

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future. I want to make our own decisions.”

The idea of letting go of the farm was first disclosed when TLC announced the new season of Little People, Big World, which will start airing on April 3, as reported in another Inquisitr article. In the upcoming promo for Season 13, Matt and Amy are shown having a serious conversation. The former couple are discussing the possibility of selling Roloff Farms, which has been part of their lives since 1990.

In the short video clip, Matt opened up to Amy about the prospect of selling the farm. The LPBW matriarch was understandably hesitant about the idea.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm,” Matt said. “Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it.”

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement,” Amy asked.

The clip didn’t show how Matt responded. Obviously, the promo is egging Little People, Big World fans to watch out for the new season to see how the discussion between Matt and Amy went, and if they do decide to sell Roloff Farms.