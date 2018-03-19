Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoy Watching ‘The Crown’ And Spending Date Nights At Home, New Book Reports

'Harry: Life, Loss, and Love,' a new book by royal expert Katie Nicholl, reportedly gives inside look into Harry and Meghan's relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secrets about their love life are reportedly being revealed in a new book called Harry: Life Loss and Love. The book is by author and royal expert Katie Nicholl. According to her website, she is a regular freelance contributor to The Daily Mail and Vanity Fair. In an excerpt from the book, which was published in the New York Post, she claims that Harry and Meghan enjoyed a low-key dating life before the dating rumors about them were confirmed and their engagement was announced. They allegedly love to stay in and watch Netflix, like many other regular couples.

“An accomplished cook, Meghan loved to make extravagant dinners for Harry, and they enjoyed staying in and eating her delicious homemade meals and watching films and TV shows like The Crown on Netflix,” Nicholl writes in the book.

This was pretty much confirmed during Harry and Meghan’s first sit-down interview after their engagement was announced. When asked about the details of the proposal, they said that they were spending time together in Nottingham Cottage and were trying to roast a chicken. At one point Harry says that it was a “standard, typical night” for them. Meghan responds that it was “just a cozy night.”

Speaking of the proposal, Nicholl’s book also claims that Harry knew that Meghan was “the one” at the wedding of his friend, Tom Inskip, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. At some time during the night, Harry was reportedly dancing so wildly to a Michael Jackson song that he bumped into a waiter. But by the end of the night, he and Markle were slow dancing on the floor. They left the party at around one in the morning, the book reports.

In the excerpt, Nicholl says that Harry’s friends expressed that Meghan was a good influence on Harry because he was drinking and smoking so much.

“Harry was convinced he had met ‘the one,'” Nichol writes. “At 32, he was the same age as his father when he married Lady Diana Spencer. His brother, meanwhile, was already married and a father at the same point in his life.”

Harry: Life, Loss, and Love will be available for sale on Tuesday, the New York Post reports. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on May 19 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The queen has recently given her official consent to the wedding, but there are few other royal wedding details that have been confirmed by Kensington Palace.