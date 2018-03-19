Wendy Williams Returns On Monday With Dr. Oz As Guest

The talk show host will be discussing with the health expert about her health on Monday.

Wendy Williams,53, returns on Monday, March 19 after taking medical leave due to Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism. The talk show host told her audience on February 21 that she was taking a break to take care of her health, according to Variety. Williams spoke to women on the show after making the announcement saying, “What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we’re not good, they’re not good.”

The mother-of-one told People that Dr. Oz will be a guest on Monday’s episode to discuss Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism. Dr. Oz is a TV personality, author and health expert, he appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show for five seasons. The celebrity doctor is the host of the Dr. Oz show on Fox. The TV show host talked with GMA about her health and taking better care of herself. In the exclusive clip from the interview, Williams talked about the habit of women putting others ahead of themselves.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves.”

The 53-year-old in an interview with GMA said she would focus on herself for a change saying, “Wendy first.” Wendy said that she had a “storm” in her body and disclosed how things got worse after neglecting her six-month endocrinology appointment in December. The TV show host also told People that her health situation “was pretty bad” and she mistakenly attributed her mood swings to menopause. Williams told People when the EMTs arrived after she fainted on her show in October, they told her she had high blood pressure which was odd because “My blood pressure is always either perfect or low. It’s never high.”

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Graves' Disease In the Midst of Menopause https://t.co/QjGifdMzNi — People (@people) March 18, 2018

The talk show host has promised to focus on her health saying, “I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I’m going to take care of me, so I can be there for them.” The TV show host told People that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years ago. Jerry O’Connell filled in for Wendy last week while she was away, according to TMZ. Fans of The Wendy Williams Show will be excited the talk show host is back to dish out hot topics from Monday.