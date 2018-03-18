‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Already Stolen The Ticket Pre-Sale Record From ‘Black Panther’

'Black Panther' lost one of its records in just six hours.

Black Panther‘s box office records may not hold for long as Avengers: Infinity War has already claimed a record the Wakandan flick nabbed back in January. It has been reported that Infinity War has surpassed Black Panther‘s pre-sale ticket sales in just six hours.

According to Variety, movie ticket website Fandango reported Black Panther was dethroned as the superhero movie with the highest pre-sale tickets record. Black Panther originally topped previous record holder Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

After the second trailer for the movie debuted on Friday, tickets officially went on sale and Infinity War stole the record for itself within six hours.

Variety also reported a survey conducted by Fandango, saw that 60% of pre-sale ticket purchasers said Black Panther made them more excited to see Infinity War. The survey also showed Marvel’s fans enthusiasm in the new film, claiming they were most excited to see how superheroes from all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe would work together in the highly anticipated film.

Fandango isn’t the only website reporting the newly broken record. Variety also noted that Atom Tickets claimed Infinity War sold more pre-sale tickets on the first day than Black Panther did in its first month. This doesn’t mean Black Panther was just surpassed, it was blown out of the water.

Now that Black Panther has lost one of its records, its likely several others it has nabbed along the way will also be lost to Infinity War. The Ryan Coogler film is already well on its way to becoming the highest earning Marvel Cinematic Universe film of all time, recently passing Avengers: Age of Ultron landing it in the number two spot. Only $336 million separates Black Panther from the original Avengers film worldwide according to Box Office Mojo, which is much easier to conquer than it seems.

Unfortunately for curious fans, exact numbers have not been released regarding the pre-sale tickets. Long-range projections for Infinity War won’t be released for a couple of weeks, but after claiming its first record, the superhero team-up flick will rival Black Panther heavily in the box office, possibly stealing another number of records from its predecessor.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters worldwide on April 27.