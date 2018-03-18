Judge Jeanine Lashes Out At McCabe, Refers to Hillary Clinton As His ‘Girlfriend’

Meanwhile, the Mueller investigation veers toward Ivanka Trump

Judge Jeanine, a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, took a dig at Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, who was fired by the Trump administration just two days before his retirement. In an unexpected turn of events, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had seemingly stood up to Trump a few weeks ago, fired McCabe on Friday.

McCabe issued a statement that the Trump administration is trying to single him out because of what he witnessed in the firing of James Comey, the former director of the FBI. Judge Jeanine, in her “Opening Statement” on Fox News on Sunday, lashed out at McCabe calling him a “liar” and a “leaker.” She remarked that McCabe is trying to claim the “victim status” and pointed out that McCabe lied under oath to the FBI, and is, therefore, a “wrongdoer” and an “offender.” She said that the Office of Professional Responsibility, the department which reports directly to Sessions, has found that McCabe made unauthorized disclosures to news media outlets like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

While McCabe claims that his firing has also to do with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Judge Jeanine says that the only investigation concerning Russia should be looking into the sale of uranium to Russia by his “girlfriend” Hillary Clinton and “her gang.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior executive at the Trump Organization, is likely to be investigated by the special counsel. According to The Guardian, reports claim that the special counsel had demanded documents from the Trump Organization and is specifically looking into a 2016 interaction that took place between Ivanka Trump and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign. The first daughter also played a crucial role in foreign projects at the Trump Organization. Her husband, Jared Kushner, was recently stripped of his security clearance.

Last month, Hope Hicks, Ivanka Trump’s long-term associate, who served as the White House communications director, resigned after a probe by the special counsel.

President Trump is now on the lookout for his next communications director.