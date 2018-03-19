Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Released To Positive Reviews, But Limited Consumer Interest

The Galaxy S9 isn't much different than the Galaxy S8.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now available. Both smartphones have received great reviews, but the Galaxy S9+ is the one that has really attracted the interest of consumers and critics. TechRadar gives Samsung’s new higher-end smartphone four-and-a-half stars.

“You won’t find a bigger and better Android phone than the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, thanks to its oversized 6.2-inch curved screen and low-light-defeating dual-lens camera.”

The review adds that even though it looks a lot like last year’s S8+, the fingerprint sensor is in a safer location and that Samsung has finally added stereo speakers. They think the new AR Emoji feature is overrated and that the phone may be a little overpriced.

In another four-and-a-half star review, Digital Trends says Samsung’s focus on the low-light camera makes the S9+ a masterpiece. Columnist Julian Chokkattu thinks that the minor design and improvements are certainly worth the price. She describes the Samsung Galaxy S9+ as, “a smooth pebble capable of skipping across water.”

Unfortunately, the word “boring” has been used to describe the S9 and S9+ too many times, and that’s not because they are bad smartphones. The year 2018 is the first time in years that Samsung didn’t really provide a noticeable upgrade to the S9 Series. In fact, when you first hold the S9 or S9+ in your hands, you won’t notice an immediate difference. Then, you’ll notice the dual-lens camera (on the S9+) and that the bezels are slightly thinner.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a dual-lens camera Daryl Deino

The Galaxy S9 series went on sale one week ago in Korea. According to BGR, sales weren’t exactly through the roof.

“Preorders haven’t been able to match the Galaxy S8’s performance, and first-day sales numbers were around 70% of the Galaxy S8, a new report says,” they said, adding that the drop is pretty significant.

One can’t judge sales just on a couple of reports, especially from overseas. It’s pretty obvious Samsung has a long-term plan. But the consensus on social media is that if you have the Galaxy S8, S8+, or Note 8, the upgrade isn’t worth it.

However, it will take at least a couple of months to determine if Samsung made a mistake or not by playing it very safe with the Galaxy S9 series. Even if sales aren’t high this time around, you can bet people will go crazy in late summer for a Galaxy Note 9 with stereo speakers and a DSLR-like camera. No matter what the outcome of the S9, Samsung still has a great year ahead.