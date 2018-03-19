Facebook in light of the suspension of Cambridge Analytica is facing renewed scrutiny over privacy. In addition, lawmakers in the U.S and the U.K are requesting to have hearing due to a data breach of 50 million users.

According to Reuters, media reports that a political consultancy (Cambridge Analytica) came in possession of the user data and had connections with President Donald Trump’s campaign. In addition, Senator Marco Rubio mentioned that internet companies are too big to manage their responsibilities and obligations. Rubio went on to add that he was disturbed by these recent turn of events.

Another Senator, Rand Paul, called into question if people can trust social networks like Facebook following the data breach.

“People have to look into it. Whether or not it broke the law, absolutely, the privacy of the American consumer, the American individual, should be protected,” Paul said on CNN.

A psychology professor at Cambridge University had collected this data for a personality prediction app. After collecting sensitive information from over 50 million users, the professor passed on the data to Cambridge Analytica. Consequently, Facebook announced the suspension of the data firm.

“Facebook did not immediately reply when asked on Sunday for a response to the lawmakers’ comments. However, in a new statement Sunday, the company said it was conducting a “comprehensive internal and external review” to determine if the user data in question still existed.”

Facebook is facing renewed scrutiny over the privacy violation and unauthorized use of this harvested data from over 50 million accounts. The Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, demanded from the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Senate Judiciary.

As the New York Times reported, lawmakers in the U.S and in the UK demanded from Facebook on Sunday to explain how a political data firm with ties to President Trump’s campaign was able to access private data without consent.

“The calls followed reports on Saturday in The New York Times and The Observer of London that Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm founded by Stephen K. Bannon and Robert Mercer, the wealthy Republican donor, had used the Facebook data to develop methods that it claimed could identify the personalities of individual American voters and influence their behavior.”

In the Times analysis a British Conservative lawmaker, Damian Collins, is undertaking a parliamentary investigation into fake news and the Russian meddling in Britain’s referendum to leave the European Union. Facebook back in February was summoned and testified to explain the social network’s involvement. Collins alluded to the strong possibility that Zuckerberg or a senior executive has to appear for a hearing once again.