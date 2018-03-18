NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Should Sign Tre Boston If Earl Thomas’ Trade Value Won’t Change, Per ‘Sport DFW’

Reid Hanson of 'Sport DFW' said that the Dallas Cowboys should consider Tre Boston as an alternative for Earl Thomas.

The Dallas Cowboys are among the potential destinations for Earl Thomas, who will likely be traded before the 2018 NFL season. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Cowboys would take a gamble, and surrender future assets to acquire the veteran safety.

The Seattle Seahawks have set the trade value of Thomas, which might be too much for interested teams. And if the Cowboys really want to address their need for a safety, Reid Hanson of Sport DFW said that Dallas should take a serious look at former Los Angeles Chargers safety Tre Boston.

There is no question, Thomas is still the best choice for Dallas at this point of the offseason. Hanson said that Thomas is a perfect fit for Dallas. It is also worth noting that the six-time Pro Bowl safety has made it no secret that he wants to play for the Cowboys, the team he grew up rooting for.

However, a deal between Dallas and Seattle is unlikely to happen because of the latter’s asking price. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Seattle is seeking a first-round and third-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old safety.The asking price was a surprise to many, considering the fact that Seattle parted ways with their former stalwarts such as Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett.

Seahawks in discussions with several teams regarding Earl Thomas. Seeking a 1st and 3rd round pick in return. May get more — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 15, 2018

Dallas is not expected to surrender high picks because they are known for utilizing their draft picks in building their roster. Unless the Seahawks decide to change their asking price, Dallas fans should forget about Thomas.

And instead of giving into the high demand from the Seahawks, Hanson said that the Cowboys should shift their focus on Boston, who is coming off a decent season. In 16 games with the Chargers, the Texas native had 79 tackles, eight passes defended, and five interceptions.

Hanson strongly believes that Boston would be a good fit for Dallas as well, saying that his experience and his performance last season would earn him a starting spot with the Cowboys. He also added that signing Boston would give the Cowboys the chance to assign Jeff Heath to a “more fitting depth role” next season.

It is also worth noting that Boston is a free agent, which means Dallas will not be forced to give up assets to acquire him. The former North Carolina standout will just turn 26 in June, and there might be a lot of football left in him. More importantly, he might come cheap as well in free agency, especially if he fails to land a deal in the coming weeks.