Paul McCartney Joins March For Our Lives Protest In NYC

The New York City protest was held just a few blocks away from the Dakota building where John Lennon was murdered.

The Daily Mail reports that Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell joined the March For Our Lives protest in New York City. Like thousands of others attending the march, his life was affected by gun violence when ex-Beatle John Lennon was murdered near where the march took place. It was a subtle tribute to his former bandmate.

Without going on camera, he told a CNN reporter, “As you know, one of my best friends was shot not far from here.”

“It is important to me,” he explained.

The protest was held at 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, just blocks away from the Dakota building, where Lennon resided, and Strawberry Fields in Central Park, a landscaped portion of the park that pays tribute to the late Beatle.

John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman in December 1980, as he was returning home to the Dakota building late at night after a recording session. According to Newsweek, Lennon was walking towards the lobby of the building with his wife Yoko when Chapman uttered the words “Mr. Lennon.” This was the second time they’d met that day, as Chapman had asked for John’s autograph just six hours earlier, but this time, before Lennon was able to turn around, Chapman shot him several times in the back.

The former Beatle was rushed to nearby Roosevelt Hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

News of John Lennon’s death made waves around the world, and gun-control advocates thought that maybe having a huge, beloved icon falling victim to such senseless violence would prompt stricter gun control laws, but nothing changed.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

After the latest massacre on Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, students have organized like never before, saying “Enough.”

The New York City protest that McCartney attended was one of nearly 800 organized by the survivors of the Parkland massacre in Florida happening around the world on Saturday to call for gun reform.

McCartney wore a T-shirt saying “we can end gun violence.” He pointed to it when asked what the goal of the protest should be.

“You know I am like everyone. I don’t know if we can end it but this is what we can do so I am here to do it,” he said.

In another video filmed by a protester, McCartney urged young people to “get out and vote.”