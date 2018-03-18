Trump Lashes Out At McCabe Over ‘Fake Memos’ According To The Guardian

President Trump attacks McCabe over 'Fake Memos'

President Trump lashes out at former FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe, over fake memos. McCabe supposedly furnished special counsel Robert Mueller’s team with memos that he took while meeting with President Trump. After Attorney General, Jeff Sessions fired McCabe for misguiding congressional investigators and manipulating the media, President Trump tweeted,

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me,” Trump wrote on Twitter, according to The Hill.

“I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”

It seems to parallel that with former FBI Director James Comey. After President Trump fired him last May, told a Senate panel, not long after he was let go, he authorized “a close friend” to leak the contents of a memo to the media in order to prompt a special counsel investigation.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” said Comey.

“I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.” Reported by The Hill.

Trump also tweeted: “Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”

It is expected to be concluded in an impending report by the inspector general that McCabe had been responsible for releasing information that was not honest with the watchdog office as it probed the bureau’s treatment of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

However, the allegations have been disputed by McCabe, that it was an attack on the FBI, law enforcement and slandered him on a personal level as reported by Fox news.

Alex Edelman-Pool / Getty Images

It is said that history has a way of repeating itself. Many of us learn from our history so many valuable lessons and revel in moments through time and it captivates us, it haunts us. It is an interesting thought that years later this will all be recorded and a part of our world’s history.