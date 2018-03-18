March Madness 2018: UMBC Vs. Kansas State Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

Fans will be watching to see if the tournament's biggest underdog continues their improbable run.

Sunday’s March Madness 2018 action continues with the UMBC vs. Kansas State live streaming online and televised game coverage. This second-round matchup brings the UMBC Retrievers to their next challenge of the NCAA tournament after making history with the upset of No. 1 seed Virginia. Meanwhile, Kansas State, a No. 9 seed, will be doing their best to not suffer a similar fate as the Cavaliers. Here are the latest game details including odds to win, points total, start time, television channels, and how to watch UMBC vs. Kansas State live streaming online.

In a recent ESPN report, it’s noted that the four-guard style of the No. 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County team is what gave No. 1 Virginia issues in the opening round. However, the Kansas State Wildcats used a similar style in their first-round victory over Creighton. It’s mentioned that 6-foot-2 guard Barry Brown could be guarding the Retrievers’ top player, Jairus Lyles, during this game. Lyles averaged 20.4 points and 5.5 rebounds this past season. The senior guard led his team with 28 points in the first-round upset of monumental proportions. Lyles was hot, going 9-for-11 from the field with a near-82 percent field goal rate for the contest.

The 23-11 Kansas State Wildcats were 69-59 winners over Creighton in the first round, thanks to Brown’s 18 points. Still, the team was without their leading scorer Dean Wade (16.5 ppg), who has a stress fracture in his left foot he suffered during the Big 12 tournament. As far as Wade’s availability for this chance to move into the Sweet Sixteen, Fanrag Sports‘ Jon Rothstein reported that Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber said he expects his junior forward to be “limited for the game.” Weber added that despite the fact Wade was made available to play in Friday’s game against Creighton he still is “just not ready.”

The Retrievers will be 12-point underdogs heading into this matchup, according to an Odds Shark report. On the money line, they’re priced +475 to +480 for risk takers, while the favorites are anywhere from -550 to -660. Keep in mind that UMBC was at least a 20-point underdog against UVA and won by 20 points. Tonight’s over/under total is 146 points for the complete game. In terms of these two teams’ chances to win the National Championship, UMBC opened as a +50000 large underdog, while Kansas State had somewhat better odds at +12000.

Sunday night’s matchup featuring the UMBC Retrievers vs. Kansas State Wildcats is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Eastern Time, 6:45 p.m. Central Time, or 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Live televised game coverage is available through the truTV channel. Cable and satellite subscribers who want to log in and watch this game live streaming can use the NCAA.com website. Keep in mind a valid cable or satellite account is necessary.

Game time: 7:45 p.m. Eastern Time (6:45 p.m. Central)

7:45 p.m. Eastern Time (6:45 p.m. Central) TV: truTV

truTV Live stream: NCAA.com

NCAA.com Odds: Kansas State -12 (-550 to -660 money line), UMBC +12 (+475 to +480 money line)

Kansas State -12 (-550 to -660 money line), UMBC +12 (+475 to +480 money line) Over/under: 146 points

For those fans without truTV television access, the best option to see UMBC vs. Kansas State live streaming is via a subscription service. These services include Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. The Sling TV service, available through Sling.com features truTV as part of a channel lineup, as well as a free one-week trial for all new customers. For other services, customers should refer to their respective websites for any terms for signing up or free trial offers.