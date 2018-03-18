Powerball Winning Ticket Of $457 Million Sold In Pennsylvania

A single-game winner bagged all the numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, walking away with a grand prize jackpot of $456.7 million.

Powerball officials said the winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, with the winning numbers being 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7, Power Play 2X.

The massive jackpot represented the eighth largest game drawing in history and offers the winner the option of being paid out in annual installments over nearly 30 years or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $273.9 million.

Lottery game officials have yet to reveal where exactly the winning ticket was purchased in Pennsylvania but have noted three other tickets matching all five white balls were also sold in California, Missouri, and Texas and could all be worth upwards of seven-figure each.

According to Powerball.com, the ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize after the 2X multiplier was drawn, because it included the Power Play option.

The odds of winning the March 17 jackpot where 1 in 292 million and came after 19 straight drawings of no grand prize game-winner.

According to Reuters, the last Powerball jackpot winner emerged in January, when a woman from New Hampshire won a jackpot of nearly $559 million. The winner went under the name of “Good Karma Family 2018,” and ultimately went to court to maintain their anonymity after opting for the lump sum payment of $352 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest single-game in Powerball history was $1.6 billion in 2016. In that January drawing, winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee.

Powerball game drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night commencing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Meanwhile, the Friday night, March 16 Mega Millions game drawing had a jackpot of $345 million to a single game winner with an estimated cash option of $205 million. The winning numbers in that drawing were 01-13-26-33-52; Mega Ball: 11; Megaplier: 3X.

The last known jackpot game-winner in that game came on Jan. 5 when a $450 million winning ticket was purchased in Florida.