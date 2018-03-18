Rey Mysterio will also be the co-owner of the new company he is wrestling for.

Rey Mysterio was in talks to make his WWE return after his surprise entrance in the 2018 Royal Rumble. However, Mysterio fell to an injury at an independent show, and his WWE future is in question. While New Japan Pro Wrestling is still advertising Rey for their upcoming show in California against Jushin “Thunder” Liger, there is no word on whether or not his injury will keep him out of the WWE. With that still in the air, The Tennessean had an article hit this week that revealed that Rey Mysterio has signed a new contract to join the upstart promotion Aro Lucha in Tennessee and will be both a performer and officially the new co-owner.

Rey Mysterio And Aro Lucha

For WWE fans who have not heard of Aro Lucha, this is a new wrestling promotion that had taken over the spot that Impact Wrestling left behind when they left Tennessee for Canada. On top of Rey Mysterio, the promotion has a lot of Impact Wrestling talents working for it and has another familiar name creating the storylines for the show.

Konnan, the former WWE and WCW superstar and the manager of Rey Mysterio, has signed on to write the shows — which The Tennessean claims will be “family friendly” entertainment. The show will feature a lot of Luchadore action, but will also mix in regular American-styled wrestling as well.

Aro Lucha shot a television pilot episode already, and it included some major star talent on the show. Involved in that TV pilot taping was names like former Impact Wrestling world champion James Storm, former WWE superstars MVP and Johnny Mundo (John Morrison in the WWE and Johnny Impact in Impact Wrestling), and Shane “Hurricane” Helms. Also involved are Lucha Underground stars Willie Mack and Pentagram, Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy, and Rey Mysterio.

The Future For Aro Lucha

Aro Lucha has no intentions of competing with the WWE, even with names like Rey Mysterio coming aboard, and they are just looking to carve out their niche in the world of professional wrestling. After filming their pilot episode, the company ran some house shows in Texas as well.

Aro Lucha CEO Jason Brown said that Rey Mysterio had signed on for the first season of the new wrestling show — when they find a home. The company not only made Mysterio a co-owner as part of his contract, but they are also using crowdfunding to make fans partial owners as well, similar to how fans can own a part of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

“We are giving the fans something they have never had before, a voice and a chance to get in on the action.”

Aro Lucha hopes to raise $1 million for the upstart company. According to Brown, there is no TV partner yet, but there are a few options to produce the show in Nashville, with filming set to start in either May or June. Brown said they want a TV partner that will allow them to go as wide as possible, even if it means selling their own advertising.