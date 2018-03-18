Pamela Anderson To Be ‘Quizzed’ By FBI Over Julian Assange London Visits, Reveals ‘Radar Online’

The FBI may have found it interesting that the 'Baywatch' star admitted to 'Page Six' she has had a 'great relationship with Russia' and was 'coy' about a romantic relationship with Russia's Putin.

The FBI is interested in chatting up Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson about her rather curious relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, reports Radar Online.

The 50-year-old actress’ London vegan lunch visits to his abode at the Ecuadorian embassy has now raised some questions, claims a source who spoke to the publication.

“The FBI wants to interview Pamela about her relationship with Julian.”

Confirming this, Assange has posted his own tweet about the FBI questioning the infamous Playboy model.

“The FBI has a new target: Pamela Anderson.”

Prior to the 2016 American election, Anderson made surprising headlines by frequently visiting “her friend Julian” in London, as the life-long vegan brought her pal a healthy vegan lunch and snacks. There is no indication that Assange has been practicing the vegan lifestyle himself.

The 46-year-old Assange has been living under the protection of Ecuador since 2012 because of two rape charges in Sweden, which have since been dropped, and because the whistleblower released secret American military documents.

What Radar Online’s source failed to report is whether Anderson will be questioned by the FBI regarding any information around Assange’s WikiLeaks role in the release of the the Hillary Clinton emails, just prior to the presidential election.

Could the FBI questioning of Pamela Anderson possibly be connected to the current Mueller Russia probe?

As of now, there is no indication, although Pammy recently “played coy” to Page Six when asked about any sort of romantic relationship between her and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

But she did dish a bit about her close and personal connection to Russia, including an exclusive invitation by Putin himself.

“He wanted me to come to his inauguration and give him flowers … I didn’t do that. Obviously we have been in the same place together sometimes … I had a great relationship with Russia, yes.”

Right now, Pam Anderson’s main concern appears to be helping her friend Julian Assange get asylum.

According to the Daily Mail, the two were originally introduced by her pal, designer Vivienne Westwood, in 2014, when he was presumably holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy.

Pam appears to be using every possible opportunity to help Assange. Last year, according to People, Anderson opened up a pop-up vegan restaurant, Le Table du Marchee by Pamela, in the south of France.

Open for just 50 nights, the Ramatuelle restaurant was where she publicly invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux to “eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian.”

Pamela Anderson ‘faces FBI probe’ https://t.co/TrTPpF77U4 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 18, 2018

Calling France her “adopted home,” she asked the then-newly elected president to “give Julian asylum.”

Anderson, mother of Brandon, who recently graced headlines for reportedly punching his father, rocker Tommy Lee, currently lives in France with her boyfriend, 32-year-old soccer player Adil Rami.

Pamela Anderson has publicly explained that her relationship with Assange is pure friendship, as she confirmed that her heart was somewhere else.