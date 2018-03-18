WWE News: AJ Styles Misses WWE Texas Event, John Cena & Roman Reigns Team With Surprise Partner In Tulsa

The WWE Champion has fans concerned over the possibility of a legitimate injury before 'WrestleMania 34.'

On Saturday night, the WWE continued its live tours with a show at Tulsa, Oklahoma and Odessa, Texas, but WWE Champion AJ Styles did not appear. The reigning champion had been part of what some fans thought was a legitimate injury, and other fans believed was a work a night earlier during a Madison Square Garden event. Despite Styles’ absence, fans were treated to many other superstars. Also in Oklahoma, there were matches including John Cena and Roman Reigns.

An update from Wrestlezone on Sunday indicated that AJ Styles was originally scheduled as part of the match card for the Odessa, Texas event. However, the current WWE Champion was a no-show. On Friday night, Styles was involved in a tag team match with his anticipated WrestleMania opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura. However, prior to the match, Styles and Nakamura were attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn who rushed into the ring from the crowd.

Styles took some chair shots to his leg, and it was said that a referee tossed up the “X” sign, which usually means a legitimate injury may have happened. Styles was helped backstage and then later rushed back out to hit Zayn with a chair. He would limp up the ramp after that angle, and it quickly led to fans going on Twitter showing concern, while others believed it was simply an angle. The WWE has yet to provide any updates on Styles’ condition, but the fact they held him out from this show has fans concerned again. Styles hasn’t posted anything to his Twitter account regarding the incident, or since it happened, either.

With AJ Styles missing, it meant that Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with United States Champion Randy Orton this time around. The complete results are below, via Wrestling Inc‘s report submitted by a fan.

WWE Odessa Results (via Wrestling Inc)

Bobby Roode def. Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin (Triple Threat)

Breezango & Zack Ryder def. Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, & Primo Colon

Dolph Ziggler def. Sin Cara

The Usos def. Rusev/Aiden English & Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable (Triple Threat)

The Bludgeon Brothers def. The Ascension

Charlotte, Naomi, & Becky Lynch def. The Riott Squad

Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Street Fight)

Raw Event Hits Tulsa, OK

Fans at the WWE Tulsa event saw matches including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Asuka, and Bayley. The latter of these superstars teamed up during the night. They took on Absolution members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and were victorious, prompting fans to react on Twitter, suggesting “The Boss” Sasha Banks won’t be happy. She also came up short in a title match against Alexa Bliss.

John Cena and Roman Reigns didn’t fight one another but teamed up for the Tulsa show’s main event. Not only did they team up, but they took on a former opponent. As reported by Sportskeeda, Elias was part of the six-man tag match, helping them go against The Miz and The Miztourage. Surprisingly, The Miz was able to score the winning pinfall on Elias. Fans posted photos and video clips from the match to Twitter.

Other superstars who were victorious in Tulsa included The Bar retaining their tag team titles over Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, Matt Hardy defeating Bray Wyatt, and Titus Worldwide defeating The Revival. It seemed like the fans attending the Tulsa event got their money’s worth, with a lot of superstars scheduled for big matches at WrestleMania 34.

With Styles absent from Odessa, fans saw Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura as part of that show’s main event. The duo teamed up for a Street Fight in which they defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Other victorious superstars included former United States Champion Bobby Roode, Bludgeon Brothers, and Dolph Ziggler.

Both events last night gave fans a good look at most of the superstars headed on their paths to WrestleMania 34. Fans will certainly be checking out WWE coverage including Raw and SmackDown this coming week for any news on AJ Styles’ condition.