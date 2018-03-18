Kylie Jenner Shares Hot Tub Photos Showing Off Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner and friend, Jordyn Woods, pose in hot tub photos shared on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to post photos of her in a hot tub that showed off her post-baby body. The 20-year-old’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, joined her in the steaming Jacuzzi for the snaps.

E! Online reported that the 20-year-old captioned one of the images, “Girls next door.”

Kylie is wearing a black sports bra and gray bottoms by Calvin Klein while her friend Jordyn wore a one-piece black lace-up swimsuit. The two young women struck cute poses in the hot tub, and one of Kylie was a closeup of her in the tub. She wore her dark hair down and had on diamond solitaire earrings.

In the last few days, she’s been spending a lot of time with Jordyn and sharing photos of them together on Instagram. They had sushi in Los Angeles on Thursday and ventured on a snow vacation on Friday, according to the report.

Kylie Jenner has maintained an active social media presence after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster. The reality star was quiet on Instagram before she had Stormi and she’s making up for lost time. Jenner is marketing her makeup line, posing for photos with family, sharing a few images of her daughter, and recently showed off her envious closet full of nothing but designer handbags. How can fans forget about that tricked-out black Ferrari LaFerrari she was picking up last week? The $1.4 million car was a push present from baby daddy, Travis Scott, People reported. The hybrid sports car comes with a red interior and butterfly doors.

girls next door A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

The hot tub photo of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods raked in 4.7 million likes in less than 24 hours. The pair appeared to have fun taking the photos. It’s unknown if Kylie’s daughter went along for the trip, but she hasn’t indicated either way.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

E! Online surmises that Travis Scott is in Wyoming where Kanye West is recording an album in Jackson Hole. It’s believed that Kylie went there to visit Scott. Last week her older sister, Kim Kardashian, posted a video of her skiing down a mountain in Wyoming.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Kylie Jenner has been on the go constantly and rocking a fit body since she gave birth to her daughter on February 1.