Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Went All Out For St Patrick’s Day, Breaking Out Every Shade Of Green

In honor of St Patrick’s Day on Saturday, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to break out the green and show off their Irish spirit. On social media, the actor posted a picture that really showed off his love of all things green, while Cyrus not only posted pictures, but also videos as well. In the many posts shared by the singer on both Twitter and Instagram, it is clear that there was a party going on, and the main color of that party was green.

As Elle Magazine reported, when it came to St Patrick’s Day, it was clear that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were committed to showing off their green with their outfit choices for the day. At the same time, the famous couple also seemed to be putting other celebrities to shame with their holiday celebration and ability to go all out with balloons, music, and of course dancing.

When it came to Liam Hemsworth’s contribution to the St Patrick’s Day festivities, the actor really showed his commitment to the holiday by not only surrounding himself with green balloons, banners, and even tiny leprechauns, but also wearing plenty of green in his apparent costume of choice. Hemsworth could be seen wearing a number of different shades of green, many of which seemed to be fluorescent, in a picture he shared to Instagram. The caption that went along with the actor’s post said, “Happy St. Patrick’s day Ireland! Thanks for letting all of us celebrate it with u!! My grandma was Irish and I couldn’t be prouder.”

However, when it came to Miley Cyrus’ celebration of the holiday, it seems clear that she was truly taking things up a notch. Not only is she seen wearing a green Care Bears onesie, but she also rocked green lipstick, as well as a green and silver hat that was very similar to one worn by the Cat in the Hat.

In one image posted to her Instagram story, as well as on Twitter, Cyrus can be seen licking a pile of gold, and in another she can be seen making a face as she tells the world how easy it is to be green. Then in videos shared by the singer, followers get to watch as she dances with the green balloons, and shows off her moves, all while seeming to have a good time.

From all of the videos and pictures posted, it is clear that not only was the house completely decked out for St Patrick’s Day, but both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were ready to have fun and enjoy all the green around them.