Take The Poll: Should Donald Trump Fire Robert Mueller? As Investigation Heats Up, Do You Want It To Continue?

Register your opinion on whether Trump should move to get rid of the Russia investigation Special Counsel by voting in the Inquisitr poll, below.

As the Russia investigation heats up, with Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly sending questions to Donald Trump last week — questions that may be asked if Mueller and his investigators finally get the chance to grill Trump directly, concerns have grown that Trump may attempt to end or impede the investigation by firing Mueller sometime in the next several days.

But would Trump be justified in firing Mueller? Or would he be essentially admitting his guilt by handing the former FBI director his walking papers? The Inquisitr wants your opinion on whether Trump should fire Mueller. Register your opinion by casting your vote in the poll below on this page. Simply click on the answer that reflects your view, and then see the results of the poll so far.

In the most recent public opinion poll, taken in February, according to the Hill, by Monmouth University, 62 percent of Americans said that they feel not only that Trump should not fire Mueller, but that Congress should pass a law to protect the special counsel’s job if, in fact, Trump does move to pink-slip Mueller.

Legislation to protect Mueller’s job was introduced months ago in Congress but has gone nowhere, according to Time, despite earlier reports that Trump ordered White House Counsel Don McGhan to figure out a way to fire Mueller in June of last year, less than a month after Mueller was first appointed.

Even some Republicans in Congress have expressed concerns that firing Mueller could be a disaster for Trump, as well as for the country, according to Politico. South Carolina Republican Lindsay Graham said on Sunday that if Trump attempted to end the Russia investigation by getting rid of Mueller, “that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency.”

Graham added that he believed there was no cause to fire Mueller, and that the special counsel is “doing a good job.”

Republican Trey Gowdy of the House Intelligence Committee also opposed firing Mueller, saying, “If you’ve done nothing wrong, you should want the investigation to be as fulsome and thorough as possible.”

But on Friday, according to CNN, Trump’s lawyer John Dowd, who is handling the Russia collusion case for Trump, said that the Mueller investigation should wrap up, calling for “an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by…James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier.”

Trump himself attacked Mueller by name for the first time on his Twitter account Saturday, writing, “The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

Russia investigation Special Counsel, and former FBI Director, Robert Mueller. Alex Wong / Getty Images

On Sunday, Trump again attacked Mueller by name on his Twitter feed.

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Mueller is a registered Republican. Also on Sunday, one Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Lankford of Oklahoma, said that he did not believe that Trump would fire Mueller, according to ABC News.