Villarreal Vs. Atletico Madrid: Prediction, Preview, Team News, & Probable Starting Lineups

Diego Simeone men will look to make it four wins out of four when they travel face Villarreal in a tricky tie.

It is another match day in the La Liga as Villarreal and Atletico Madrid clash head-to-head in the Spanish top division. The Yellow submarines are vying for that top 5 finish and with this game against Atletico, it will definitely be an uphill battle, reports the Sun.

Diego Simeone’s side is an excellent run of form, and with their recently-found European success, they’re fully expected to win this one.

Head-to-Head

The Yellow Submarines are quite dominant at home against the Spanish capital side. Villarreal has gone on to win nine matches at home and they’ve lost only 3.

History is on their side, but with Atleti being in such red-hot form where they have lost only once in their last 12 games, it will be a tough match for the home team.

Team News

Villarreal

Defender Mario Gaspar is set to return following a suspension. Bruno Soriano has still not returned following his previous injury.

Atletico Madrid

Filipe Luis will be out for the remainder of the season with a broken leg resulting from the clash against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Jan Oblak and Diego Costa will mostly like start the game after recovering from injuries.

Players To Watch

Carlos Bacca

Spanish striker Bacca is on loan to Villareal from Milan. This striker has been playing really well and has eleven goals and five assists to his name. He will be the player worth watching in this game.

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann leads the goal-scoring tally for his team with some great goals. This talented forward has scored 20 goals for the club in this season and also managed 11 assists.

Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups

Fotopress / Getty Images

Villarreal Lineup (4-2-3-1 formation)

GK: Asenjo

DEF: Rukavina (RB), Bonera (RCB), Gonzalez (LCB), Costa (LB)

MID: Hernandez (LDM), Trigueros (RDM), Raba (RM), Fornals (CM), Soriano (LM)

ATT: Bacca (ST)

Atletico Madrid Lineup (4-4-2 formation)

GK: A. Werner

DEF: Juanfran (RB), Gimenez (CB), Godin (CB), Filipe Luis (LB)

MID: Koke (LM), Thomas (CM), Saul (CM), Correa (RM)

ATT: Griezmann (RF), Costa (LF)

Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid Predictions

The Yellow Submarines are unbeaten in five games against Atleti. They have won their last two games at home, against Los Colchoneros, and they hope they can win this one, too.

In-form Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to extend their winning streak after that 1 – 0 loss against Barcelona. Atletico Madrid is the favorite to win it.