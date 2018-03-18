Feldstein was suffering from more than one medical ailment at the time of death

The official cause of death of entertainment manager Jordan Feldstein, brother of actor Jonah Hill, has finally been revealed after his death on December 22. Sources had thought that Jordan Feldstein had a heart attack, but official documents from the Los Angeles County Coroner tell a different story. The coroner is still reportedly waiting for the official toxicology report for Feldstein, but for now, the cause of death is from blood clots that moved from Feldstein’s legs to his heart.

Actor Jonah Hill’s older brother, Jordan Feldstein, died at age 40 just before Christmas, says Radar Online. The Los Angeles County Coroner explains that Feldstein was suffering from more than one ailment, but the primary causes of death were pulmonary thromboembolism and deep leg vein thrombosis.

A pulmonary thromboembolism is a blockage of the lungs from clots that travel from the legs to the respiratory system. The report from the coroner also says that acute bronchopneumonia and obesity. All of these issues caused the cardiac event that killed Jordan Feldstein. It was known prior to his death that Jordan Feldstein had a heart problem, but the report says at the time of his death, he wasn’t under the care of a cardiologist.

Jordan Feldstein founded Los Angeles management company Career Artist Management (CAM) and represented major acts like Maroon 5, says PageSix. Feldstein also negotiated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine’s coach role on NBC’s The Voice (he also served as the manager of Maroon 5).

At the Age Of 40, Jordan Feldstein Had Built An Impressive Company And Career

After Feldstein’s passing, many artists reached out to make statements on their professional and personal relationships with Jordan Feldstein. Artist Miguel was glad for the time that he knew Feldstein.

“I’m grateful to have gotten to know and learn and work [with] Jordan in our short time… to get a sense of the rare kind of person he was. If he said it, he made it happen. … Rest in power Jordan.”

Richard Feldstein, the father of Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill, and Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein is managing the estate of Jordan Feldstein who reportedly left his entire estate to his two children, Joshua and Charlie.

The Toxicology Report For Jordan Feldstein Has Not Yet Been Revealed

The Daily Mail said that other music executives admired Jordan Feldstein, and tweeted thoughts to his family. Tidal Vice President of Culture & Content Tony Gervino thought a lot of Feldstein.