Samsung Galaxy Note 8, T-Mobile S8 And S8 Plus Gets Android 8.0 Oreo Update

Android 8.0 update is here and more 2017 Samsung flagships will receive the update soon.

T-mobile subscribers with a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus will have access to the latest Android OS according to Phone Arena. Meanwhile, Android Headlines report that Galaxy Note 8 owners in France already started receiving Android 8.0 updates.

S8 And S8 Plus From T-Mobile Gets Android 8.0 Update

Rumors from various outlets hinted a March release date for the Android 8.0 Oreo which seems to be accurate given the recent reports.

T-mobile subscribers who own Samsung’s 2017 flagship phones will have something to look forward to as Android 8.0 updates are finally here. The Android 8.0 update version G950USQU2CRB9 for the Galaxy S8 weighs 1.55 GB while the version G955USQU2CRB9 for the S8 Plus is 1.51 GB.

Delayed Update for Galaxy Note 8

A couple of months ago, Samsung Galaxy S8 devices received the update to the latest Android operating system. However, they encountered an issue which caused devices to reboot while running Android 8.0. Samsung had to look into the issue and fix everything and stop rolling out the Oreo upgrade for both devices.

Since the S8 and the Note 8 had similar software and hardware, the update for Note 8 had to be pushed back. It appears that the South Korean tech firm finally resolved issues and succeeded in running Android 8.0 seamlessly on all three devices. Phones in France may have been the first to enjoy these updates, but users in other countries would most likely receive the update for Note 8 soon.

How To Update Samsung Devices

For those who received a notification that the update is available for the device, connect to a Wi-Fi network to download the file. It’s best to have a fully charged battery before loading the update on any device.

It’s also possible to check for an update by going to the Settings menu. Choose download updates manually under the Software Update category.

Android 8.0 Oreo update includes the feature allowing users to do other tasks while watching a video, an upgrade to the old Settings menu, the snooze function for each notification, and the dot notification alerts for specific apps. The security patch rolled out on Feb. 1 is also part of the update.

With the introduction of the Android 8.0 Oreo in Samsung Galaxy Note 8 owners and T-mobile subscribers using the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will have access to new and exciting features soon.