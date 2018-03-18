The former assassin has been watching out for Steve Rogers ahead of her big return in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

There is little doubt that Avengers: Infinity War will feature several reunions between the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are certainly excited to see what will happen when Natasha Romanoff finally sees Bruce Banner, who she last saw as the Hulk escaping in a Quinjet in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, there is one character that Black Widow has been keeping company since the events in Captain America: Civil War. Scarlett Johansson has just revealed that Nat and Steve Rogers have been “fighting for something” for some time now.

The latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer has already shown that most of the characters have not changed much since their previous appearances in MCU films. One of the post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has already offered a glimpse at Groot as a teenager, but the most drastic changes in the teasers have been Captain America’s beard and Black Widow’s blonde locks in Avengers 3. Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson may have told Gizmodo that the new looks are a result of their new missions after things got crazy in Civil War.

Scarlett Johansson previously spoke to Gizmodo about what Black Widow has been doing while Tony Stark helped his young protege Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Rough Night actor stated that Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers have been very busy and all the hard work has taken “a certain toll” on the two.

“They’ve kind of been flying under the radar but still taking care of business in the way they know how to do.”

Johansson went on to state that Black Widow and Captain America has been defending something they believe is “important, but is not being really recognized or supported by a larger organization.” Although it is unclear what the Avengers: Infinity War star was referring to, there is a possibility that they are still fighting against the Sokovia Accords.

Black Widow may need to put aside her problems with the Accords in order to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War but will she also find time to reconnect with Bruce Banner? Scarlett Johansson seems skeptical about the possibility, saying that “there’s not a lot of time to have feelings about what’s going on.” Nevertheless, fans are hoping Natasha Romanoff will share a tender moment with Banner this year.

Avengers: Infinity War finally hits theaters on April 27.