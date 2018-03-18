‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 Cancellation: Show’s Future Uncertain On Fox, May Find New Home, ‘TV Line’ Says

Fox might cancel 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 6.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 may not premiere this fall on Fox. The comedy series is most likely to end on the broadcaster’s canceled list later this May. There is, however, a good chance that Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 might book a time slot on a new platform.

The cop comedy is most certainly on the bubble, but that does not diminish its potential and awesomeness. If Fox cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6, TV Line’s Michael Ausiello says that there is a “decent chance” of the show’s potential new season premiering on a new platform.

“I actually think there’s a decent chance the Nine-Nine crew would find a new home, should Fox evict them.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which debuted on September 17 of 2013, has not been a rating friendly series, although it has won the approval of the critics. The show’s Season 5, which premiered on September 26 of last year, is averaging a dismal rating of 0.67 in the key 18-40 demo, with an average audience of 1.74 million tuning in to watch it, according to TV Series Finale. The rating is reportedly down by 23 percent from the previous season.

“And of all broadcast sitcoms, it[Brooklyn Nine-Nine] delivers the tiniest audience while tying NBC’s Great News for the lowest rating,” TV Line reports.

Fox may not be able to ignore the poor ratings despite the show having plenty of storylines that could be explored in a potential Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Last year in December, co-creator Dan Goor said to TV Guide that the show is one of the most-watched live-action shows on Hulu and it does well in the Live+7 setting, but without live ratings, it is tough.

“Fox has been very supportive and encouraging of us and continues to be so, and their official statement to us is they don’t look at that kind of ratings data and I hope to god that is true. But also, our show does very well in the Live+7 setting, and we’re one of the most-watched live-action shows on Hulu. I think that is of interest to Fox. But the truth is, in this era of television, it’s tough, especially with our live ratings.”

TV Series Finale speculates that the series’ current season is most likely to be its last, but there is also a possibility that Fox might bring back Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Season 6, the final season.

Dan Goor and Michael Schur-created comedy series’ audience base may be small but it is rabid and loyal, and because of that, there is a strong likelihood of its return with Season 6 even after getting an eviction notice from Fox after Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 wraps up.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 returns to Fox with the remaining episodes on Sunday, March 18. Episode 12, titled “Safe House,” sees Jake (Andy Samberg) and Holt (Andre Braugher) protecting Kevin, played by guest star Marc Evan Jackson, after he is threatened by Seamus, played by guest star Paul Adelstein.