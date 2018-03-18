Poll: Donald Trump’s Approvals Remain Low, Nearly One In Three Americans Expressing ‘No Confidence’

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings remain mired in the doldrums, with nearly one in three Americans now expressing “no confidence” in him on the issue of North Korea, according to new polling.

A new CBS poll finds that just 38 percent of voters now approve of Trump’s overall job performance in the Oval Office, up just a point over nearly a two-month period.

Trump’s overall dismal ratings come despite him having received somewhat of a bump on his handling of the increasingly tense situation with North Korea.

Since announcing that he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump’s approvals on the issue have spiked to 42 percent, though the majority of Americans still disapprove of his performance on the issue at 50 percent.

Trump’s approval on the issue is even bleaker in a weekly Politico/Morning Consult poll, which found that 31 percent of Americans have “no confidence at all” in him on the issue.

In the CBS poll, Trump’s highest approval rating came on the issue of the economy at 46 percent. His lowest rating in the poll came on his handling of the ongoing probe of his campaign possibly colluding with Russia in the 2016 election at 31 percent. His handling of gun policies only fared slightly better at just 37 percent.

Finally, a recent HuffPost/YouGov poll of 1,000 respondents found that most Americans do not find the president to be of high moral character.

With his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels still making news, an overwhelming 49 percent of respondents said the phrase “moral leader” was not an apt description of Trump, compared to just 8 percent who thought otherwise.

Chris Kleponis / Getty Images

In addition, a recent CNN poll found that six in 10 Americans, or 60 percent, don’t think Trump is doing enough to protect U.S. elections from possible foreign interference.

Roughly the same number of respondents also agreed Trump is not taking the probe into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign seriously enough.

Overall, pollsters found roughly 72 percent of respondents said they are generally worried about the prospect of foreign government interference in U.S. elections, with 90 percent of Democrats agreeing, 68 percent of independents, and 53 percent of Republicans.

The poll came on the heels of special counsel Robert Mueller announcing he indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities suspected of being involved in 2016 election meddling. The shenanigans are reported to have included spreading false information on social media, organizing political events, and communicating with “unwitting” people tied to the Trump campaign and others in order to coordinate political activities.