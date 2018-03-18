‘Thank You @USNavy For An Absolutely Incredible Career!’: Scott Tingle On Twitter

NASA astronaut Scott Tingle has posted a message on Twitter thanking the U.S. Navy for his “absolutely incredible career.”

“March 13th, 1984 – I enlisted in the United States Navy. 34 years! Thank you @USNavy for an absolutely incredible career!” Scott Tingle tweeted.

Scott D. Tingle, a commander in the U.S. Navy, is currently a member of the Expedition 54/55 crew on the International Space Station (ISS). He was launched to the ISS onboard Soyuz MS-07 in December 2017, along with Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai and Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

Responding to Tingle’s message on Twitter, one of his followers said, “Scott, it was a pleasure to work with you during your time with the Blue Diamonds VFA146. You kept it real. Congrats on all of your achievements!”

“It is us Americans who should be thanking you Scott!!” another user replied to Tingle’s post.

Scott Tingle has enjoyed an incredible career with the U.S. Navy in the past 30 years. Born on July 19, 1965, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Tingle spent most of his childhood days in Randolph, Massachusetts. According to NASA, he graduated in 1983 and then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering (1987) and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering (1988). In 1991, he was selected as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

After graduating from the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School in 1998, he became a test pilot for the FA-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jet.

In 2003, Scott Tingle became a Navy Pilot and started flying with the Blue Diamonds of VFA-146. According to SpaceFlight101, Tingle has accumulated over 4,500 flight hours’ experience on a variety of aircraft over his entire career. He has taken part in 54 combat missions and has landed 750 aircraft with carrier arrestments.

In 2009, Tingle was selected by NASA as a member of the Astronaut Class 20, where he received training on Soyuz designs, spacewalks, wilderness survival, etc. He successfully completed this course in 2011.

In January 2018, Tingle performed his first extravehicular activity (EVA) in space with Mark Hei. This EVA was carried out to replace a latching end effector on Canadarm2, the robotic arm of the ISS.

Since his arrival on the ISS, Tingle has participated in several scientific experiments across the fields of biology, biotechnology, human research, physical sciences, Earth science, and technological development. Earlier this month, he posted a beautiful, colorful picture of the vegetables being grown on the ISS.

According to NASA, Scott Tingle will stay on the ISS until April 2018.