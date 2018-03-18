‘This Is Us’ Creator Dishes On Season 3, Will Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson Be A Part Of It?

Fogelman revealed that flashbacks, flashforwards, and present day storylines will continue in Season 3 of 'This Is Us.'

The sophomore season of This Is Us is officially a wrap and fans are already looking forward to what’s ahead in Season 3. With the cast and crew already preparing for another year, series creator Dan Fogelman dished on what we can expect next season during a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Will Milo Ventimiglia be a part of the show moving forward?

According to Deadline, Fogelman revealed that flashbacks, flashforwards, and present day storylines will continue in Season 3 of This Is Us. This means that we’ll get to see plenty more of Ventimiglia’s character, Jack, as the show progresses.

Fogelman didn’t go into too much detail about Jack’s story arc moving forward, but he did say that we’ll get to see more of Jack’s Vietnam days next season. We’ll also be treated to scenes of Jack’s early romance with Rebecca (Mandy Moore), which will be exciting to watch.

“[Season 3 is] a big Vietnam season for us. We’re doing some cool stuff. Milo (Ventimiglia) will get a real showcase as younger Jack, and there will be more Jack and Rebecca origin stories,” Fogelman shared.

Ventimiglia, Moore, and Justin Hartley were also on hand for the panel and offered their thoughts on the upcoming season. When asked about his character’s future, Ventimiglia was pretty coy about dishing any details. The actor simply told fans that he doesn’t think too much about what will happen with Jack and just waits until the scripts come in to find out.

As far as Moore is concerned, the actress admitted that filming Season 2 was a pretty rough emotional experience, People reports. Fogelman was so concerned about Moore’s emotional health that he seriously thought about hiring a clown to help lighten the mood on the set.

Moving forward, Moore confessed that she would like to see the show explore Rebecca’s life shortly after Jack’s death. In particular, she wants to know more about the rift that grew between Rebecca and Kevin (Hartley) in the decade following his father’s passing.

Apart from Jack and Rebecca, one of the biggest mysteries moving forward is what happened in one of the flashforwards in the Season 2 finale. In the scene, we watched an older Randall (Sterling K. Brown) with Tess in what appeared to be inside a hospital. The scene takes place some 13 years in the future, and many fans have speculated that they are at the hospital to visit Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who may be suffering from a terminal illness.

Fogelman did not say whether or not the flashforward was about Beth. He did, however, reveal that the truth will come out by the end of next season. With Randall not wearing a wedding ring in the scene, all signs point toward a devastating ending for Beth and her family.

Season 3 of This Is Us is expected to premiere this coming fall.