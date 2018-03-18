Stephen Hawking Submitted A Paper Two Weeks Before He Died, ‘Daily Mail’ Reports

The research paper co-authored by Thomas Hertog is titled "A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation."

According to Daily Mail, renowned scientist Stephen Hawking submitted a research paper two weeks to his demise. In the research paper, Hawking predicts the end of humanity’s existence and suggested a way of detecting evidence of a multiverse. Hawking’s multiverse theory states that our universe is one of many others in existence caused by the Big Bang.

The report says that the paper discloses how we could measure other universes using a detector on a spaceship, and it was completed on his deathbed. Daily Mail opines that if his theory was proven in his lifetime, he would be up for a Nobel Prize.

Thomas Hertog, the co-author of the research paper said, “he has often been nominated for the Nobel and should have won it. Now he never can.”

Hawking and James Hartle wrote a paper in 1983 that explained how the Big Bang created an infinite number of other Big Bangs that created their own universes. The research also suggests that the Earth will cease to exist when the stars run out of energy.

Hawking’s controversial position was questioned by cosmologists. Professor Neil Turok, the director of Canada’s Perimeter Institute, was confused why Hawking found the theory appealing. The report claims that some scientists believe that Hawking’s ideas could be ground-breaking for cosmology because it is the first testable theory.

Professor Carlos Frenk, a cosmologist, believes that it has been impossible to detect other universes before now.

“The intriguing idea in Hawking’s paper is that [the universe] left its imprint on the background radiation permeating our universe and we could measure it with a detector on a spaceship.”

Evidence of other universes could change our understanding of the universe and our place in it, according to Frenk.

Hawking’s paper is influenced by his idea that radiation escapes black holes and this radiation is key to detecting the existence of things beyond our universe. Prior to the physicist’s ground-breaking discovery, black holes were assumed to be so dense that they even pull in light; nothing can escape the gravitational pull of black holes. According to The Verge, Hawkings discovered that black holes have a faint glow from the small amount of energy they radiate.

The report claims that “he came up with the idea that black holes have a temperature,” and this is affirmed by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

According to The Verge, Hawking’s ideas about black holes reconciled the conflict between theoretical physics and quantum mechanics. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for bringing these two pillars of physics together by analyzing “how particles are interacting at the edge of a black hole, known as the event horizon.”