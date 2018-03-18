‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale: What Will Happen To The Franchise’s Future?

'Dragon Ball Super' series is ending on TV, but the story continues in a movie. The TV series' finale teases what will happen to the future of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super is ending its TV series on Saturday with episode 131. But fans should not be too sad as the story continues in a feature film as Toei Animation has confirmed. The series finale on TV shows a preview of what is in store for the franchise.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

A preview of Dragon Ball Super Episode 131, titled “Goodbye Goku, Until the Day We Meet Again,” is now available, and it shows an all-out battle among the main characters, via Comic Book. The clip shows Jiren, Freeza, and Android 17 fighting with all their might. Goku’s voice can be heard asking “Did I lose?” and then saying that no, the battle is far from over and they still got a chance in the hole.

The clip for the Dragon Ball Super finale episode teases that the climax will be extraordinary and shocking as it will reveal the fate of everyone. Goku is falling as his power is falling short. Many wonders if Goku will be defeated, and what will happen to Freeza who’s also wounded, as well as to Jiren and Android 17, among others.

Will Universe 11 see a miracle that will help it win? Or will Universe 7 defeat them? Comic Book notes that the last clips somehow tease what the future will hold for Dragon Ball Super. It shows several faces, with Omni-Kings against a gold background, and then Grand Priest with an unreadable expression before he turns to face the winners of the Tournament of Power. Fans are speculating that the Grand Priest might do something in the series finale that will set the stage for the film coming out in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Quora notes that Dragon Ball Super is not really ending. Episode 131 is just the last one for 2018. The 20th Dragon Ball feature film will introduce a new arc based on the Dragon Ball Super world. After the film later this year, the series is expected to return to TV in January 2019.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 airs on Mar. 25, 2018, Saturday, on Crunchyroll at 7:15 p.m. CST. An English-dubbed version also airs on Adult Swim at 9:30 p.m. Fans can also stream the episode on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.