Apple Might Reveal New iPad And MacBook At March Event

Apple has issued an invite to a big press event this March, and here are what people are expecting to see.

New iPad And Apple Pencil

It’s about time that Apple makes an upgrade to its entry-level iPad. It would be lovely to see an update for the iPad Pros, which have been the most popular among Apple’s tablet lineup today. Per Mashable, a new iPad might feature an A10 or A10 Bionic processor, better cameras, and a laminated screen. At the same time, it should still come with a cheap price tag like the 9.7-inch iPad it released around this time last year.

Apple has been promoting its iPad Pro for children’s use in place of a laptop, so there’s a strong chance that it will release an updated version at the education-based event. Additionally, the invite shows the Apple logo drawn by a pencil.

This draws speculations that the company will release a new Apple Pencil, which will be high time as the first one was introduced back in 2015. The existing Apple Pencil remains solely for the iPad Pros, and people hope the tech company would launch one that will be compatible with all iPad models.

Stephen Lam / Getty Images

New MacBook

Another product that will surely be a hit among students is a new laptop. There have been rumors flying around about Apple’s plan to release a new 13-inch MacBook based on supply chain reports, per Digital Trends. Mashable adds that it might be more affordable at $799 compared to the current 13.3-inch MacBook Air at $999.

MacBook Air has been popular because it is cheaper than the other MacBooks. A new MacBook or an upgraded MacBook Air will be more attractive to students with added features such as a retina display, thinner and lighter body, and new USB-C ports.

Meanwhile, there were also speculations about a new iPhone SE coming out this year, but people should not keep their hopes up that it will be announced at the Chicago event. For one, smartphones are mostly not allowed inside the classroom, and there are also concerns over possible addiction to gadgets among children, Digital Trends adds.