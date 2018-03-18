‘Pulp Fiction’ Real Estate For Sale, But Quentin Tarantino Not Listed As Owner By Media Source

Owned by Quentin Tarantino's character "Jimmie" in 'Pulp Fiction,' the home is selling for $1.4 million.

Fans that love the movie Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino can now buy a home featured in the film for an estimated $1.4 million. However, the Pulp Fiction franchise will not benefit from the sale of the home, and unlike the movie, the real-life owner is not Quentin Tarantino.

According to The Agency Real Estate, the home used in the Pulp Fiction movie is a quaint dwelling in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Despite the normal-looking appearance of the exterior, this home is a star in the cult classic Pulp Fiction, and this Los Angeles real estate did not play a small role.

For example, details posted by Curbed LA give insight about how the home was used in the movie and discusses how several scenes were filmed at the home on 4145 Kraft Avenue.

The reason this house is particularly notable is due to the fact director Quentin Tarantino also played a character in Pulp Fiction named Jimmie Dimmick, and Jimmie lived at the Studio City home currently for sale.

Although The Agency describes the home and has pictures of the interior and exterior of the Pulp Fiction house, there is only one clue in the real estate photos that this home has a relationship to Quentin Tarantino’s movie.

Samuel L. Jackson became notable after acting in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ in 1994 and was filmed on-location in a Studio City home that is now for sale. Paul A. Hebert / Getty Images

In a photo of the hallway, there is a framed print of a Pulp Fiction movie still depicting Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta brandishing weapons. This scene in the Studio City home for sale shows the scene from when Jackson and Travolta kill character Marvin before escaping to the home of the character played by Quentin Tarantino.

For Pulp Fiction fans that are upset they may not have the cash on hand to buy the $1.4 million house, there are other potential pieces of real estate that could eventually be available on the market in the future.

For instance, a detailed map of each location in Los Angeles used to film Pulp Fiction was compiled by Curbed LA.

Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman celebrated the 20-year anniversary of ‘Pulp Fiction’ in 2014 in Cannes, France. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

This map of Pulp Fiction on-location addresses in Orange County includes Brett’s apartment in Hollywood on North Van Ness Avenue as well as Lance and Jody’s house on La Clede Avenue in Glendale.

While Quentin Tarantino may not own the property in Studio City that was inhabited by Jimmie in his landmark Pulp Fiction film, Tarantino does live in Los Angeles. Although the exact location is not noted, Reuters reported on March 11, 2011, that Quentin Tarantino was suing his Los Angeles neighbor, Alan Ball.

Alan Ball is most notably remembered for creating famous television series such as True Blood and Six Feet Under. The lawsuit filed by Quentin Tarantino stated that Alan Ball’s exotic birds were emitting “obnoxious pterodactyl-like screams” that disturbed Tarantino.