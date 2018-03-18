Watch India Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Nidahas Trophy Final Live Stream: Championship Match Start Time, Preview

Regional rivals clash in first tournament final since 2016 Asia Cup as Bangladesh looks for first T20 win over India in eight matches

The three-nation Nidahas Trophy cricket tournament comes down to its final match Sunday, when Bangladesh faces India — the eight time that the two nations will square off in the T20 format, and second time in a tournament final. The championship showdown will live stream from Sri Lanka, as the Tigers hope to change their fortunes against their regional rivals after India took the victory in all previous T20 Internationals between the two subcontinental neighbors.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy championship final match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, March 14. The start time will be the same in India, but in Bangladesh, the live stream will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Cricket fans in the United States can catch the live stream of the India vs. Bangladesh T20I series decider starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

Bangladesh earned a place in the final after a dramatic, and sometimes ugly, victory over Sri Lanka on Friday — the second time the Tigers topped the host country in the tri-series in a stunning finish. With the Tigers requiring six runs off the final two balls as they chased a total of 159, Mahmudullah completed his 43 not out by lifting a delivery from Isuru Udana backward over square leg for the needed six.

Emotions ran high on the field as physical and verbal altercations marred the Bangladesh victory over Sri Lanka on Friday. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

Emotions ran high between the two teams as a verbal confrontation threatened to turn physical during that fateful final over — as Bangladesh Captain Shakib al Hasan ran from the sidelines and briefly pulled his two batsmen, Mahmudullah and Rubel Hossain, off the field. But after nerves calmed, the over resumed — and quickly ended with Mahmudullah’s dramatic six.

Heading onto the final, Bangladesh will need to put two lopsided losses to India in the tournament behind them, as the Tigers senior squad looks to overcome a team comprised mostly of India’s young and untested players — who despite their youth have ruled the tri-series with three wins in their four matches. But veteran batsman Shikar Dhawan will be expected to deliver for the Men in Blue, in order for them to continue their T20 domination of Bangladesh and take home the Nidahas Trophy. Dhawan has tallied 188 runs in four matches so far.

Watch a preview of the Bangladesh vs. India T20 cricket Nidahas Trophy final in the video below.

Shakib says that his team must avoid a case of nerves to have a chance at scoring what would be historic victory for his country over India. The two sides have met in one other tournament final, in the 2016 Asia Cup, when India cruised to a one-sided eight-wicket win.

“We are not thinking about it as pressure. This I think is a big realization,” Shakib said. “If you think about pressure, it is pressure. If you don’t think about pressure, it is not pressure. I am sure everyone is relaxed, and if we can be like this till tomorrow’s match, it will be good for us.”

Left-arm bowler Mustafizur Rahman (l) of Bangladesh celebrates one of his two wickets against Sri Lanka on Friday. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

A live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India Nidahas Trophy T20 international cricket championship final will be available exclusively in any country from the Indian streaming TV service YuppTV. A free YuppTV live stream of DSport, the India sports network that will carry the Bangladesh vs. India T20 cricket final, is accessible at this link. Alternatively, YuppTV is offering streaming of the big match for a fee of $4.99, available at this link.