NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Heat For Trade Package Including Winslow And Richardson, ‘Sun-Sentinel’ Suggests

The Miami Heat could explore a trade package including Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson if the Minnesota Timberwolves make "unhappy" Andrew Wiggins available on the trade market, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel

Rumors and speculations are swirling around Andrew Wiggins, who is reportedly unhappy with his role with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Darren Wolfson of KSTP, as relayed by Derek James of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities, revealed that Wiggins has “whispered to teammates” about his disappointment being the third option behind Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. Will the former No. 1 overall pick demand a trade in the upcoming offseason?

Several NBA teams could take advantage of the rumored feud between Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves, including the Miami Heat. Recently, a fan asked Ira Winderman of Sun-Sentinel if Heat President Pat Riley will take the chance to strike for a “whale” if the Timberwolves make Wiggins available on the trade market. The fan suggested that Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside, and James Johnson could all be in play once the Heat and the Timberwolves engage in a trade discussion.

Winderman agreed that Riley will be interested in adding Wiggins to the Heat, saying that the 23-year-old small forward is a move-the-needle player. However, the proposed trade package is unlikely to convince the Timberwolves to part ways with Wiggins. Having Towns at the five spot, Minnesota doesn’t need Whiteside on the team, and it remains questionable if he will be a great fit for Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system.

Based on his performance this season, the Timberwolves may also not agree to absorb the remaining years of Johnson’s contract. If the Heat are serious about acquiring Andrew Wiggins, Winderman suggested that they would have to start with Winslow and Josh Richardson. The Heat are also expected to include future draft picks to sweeten the deal.

Both the Heat and the Timberwolves will benefit from the suggested trade deal. Minnesota will be acquiring two young and talented players in exchange for the disgruntled Andrew Wiggins. Meanwhile, the Heat will finally acquire a proven superstar on their team. Being the Heat’s main option on the offensive end will speed up Wiggins’ development on becoming one of the best players in the NBA.

So far, the dispute between Wiggins and the Timberwolves remains as a rumor. According to Jerry Zgoda of the Minnesota Star Tribune, Wiggins denied that he’s unhappy with his role in Minnesota. Coach Tom Thibodeau also called the report “total nonsense,” believing that Wiggins wouldn’t say such things.