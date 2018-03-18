Lucas Warriors Form To Search For Lucas Hernandez, The 5-Year-Old Kansas Boy Who’s Been Missing For One Month

The young boy disappeared from his Wichita home weeks ago and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

A month has passed since Lucas Hernandez vanished without a trace from his Wichita, Kansas, home. Police continue to search for him and have asked the public for help to find the 5-year-old boy.

On Friday, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Charley Davidson spoke out about Lucas, telling the public the boy’s case is still a very active investigation, according to the Hays Post. Davidson noted that authorities need information from the public at large to help them find Lucas.

Lucas Warriors is a group of citizens that have heeded the call to help search for the missing boy and have formed in the hopes of finding him, according to KWCH 12. They met Saturday outside the Intrust Bank Arena to spread the word about Lucas’ case.

A member of the group, Julie LaForce told KWCH 12 that she loves to tell Lucas’ story and she thinks “he’s such a precious little boy…”

Another member of Lucas Warriors, Sheila Mudlam, admitted she’s a quiet person and talking to thousands of sports fans leaving the arena was hard for her. Nonetheless, she noted that at this particular time, she would do “anything to bring Lucas home,” reports KWCH 12.

Police are still working with the well-known search-and-rescue group Texas Equusearch to try to locate Lucas, reports the Hays Post.

KWCH 12 notes that Texas Equusearch gave Lucas Warriors training to help find Lucas.

Where is Lucas Hernandez? 5-year-old disappeared 3 weeks ago. Wichita search groups urging neighbors to check their property. https://t.co/PhzRiugTlH pic.twitter.com/mLTQNxyLfV — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) March 12, 2018

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, on February 17 at around 6:15 p.m. She told police that she last saw the 5-year-old boy in his bedroom at about 3 p.m. Glass stated she took a shower and then fell asleep and when she woke up, Lucas was gone, according to the Wichita Eagle.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ: Missing from Wichita, KS – 17 Feb 2018 – Age 5 https://t.co/AbvS15njHr pic.twitter.com/1oRzsjodfA — CRIMEWATCHERS (@Kimster_CW) March 18, 2018

An Amber Alert was not issued for Lucas because, according to police, there was no evidence that Lucas had been abducted, reports the Wichita Eagle.

Glass was subsequently charged with child endangerment, according to KWCH 12. The complaint against Glass alleges that on February 16, a day before she reported Lucas missing, she allowed a 1-year-old child to be placed in a dangerous situation.

MOTION DENIED: Today, a judge said Emily Glass is a flight risk and denied the motion to reduce her $50,000 bond. Glass is the stepmother of missing five-year-old Lucas Hernandez. https://t.co/bYdWcETnKs #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/yHzYyePLEt — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) March 14, 2018

The Wichita Eagle notes that Glass has a 1-year-old daughter. She remains behind bars in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Lucas was born December 3, 2012, and is described as being approximately 4 feet in height and weighing about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, black sweatpants, and white socks. Lucas is missing his top front teeth and has silver caps on his other teeth. He also has a small scar on his upper left side of his abdomen from a prior medical procedure.

The Wichita Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Lucas to call on their tip line at 316-383-4661. Tipsters can also call 620-267-2111 or 620-268-4407.